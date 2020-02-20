Tesla's vehicle designs have held up well over the years, but they aren't all great — here's a ranking, from best to worst

Tesla

Tesla has always stressed good design in its vehicles, but some have definitely looked better than others.

These days, there's also a lot of variety with Tesla, ranging from the Model 3 sedan to the Cybertruck.

Some design themes have been consistent, yielding attractive vehicles that have stood the test of time; but Tesla has missed the mark, too.

I've ranked Tesla's past, current, and future designs, from best to worst.

Tesla has come a long way with the design of its vehicles since it rolled out its original Roaster in the late 2000s.

That car changed perceptions of what an electric car could be. It was fast, it was good looking, and it was fun. But it was also completely impractical, rather uncomfortable, and it could seat just two adults — two not-very-tall adults.

It was also based on a Lotus chassis, so it was important for Tesla to create a "clean sheet" design for its first proper vehicle. That was the Model S, which arrived in 2012 and set Tesla on a path that has enabled it to completely dominate electric-car sales in the US, delivering more than 360,000 vehicles in 2019.

More cars followed. Design chief Franz von Holzhausen developed a style that was uniquely Tesla: conservative but timeless.

That said, even though Tesla's designs have endured, some are better than others. Here's a ranking of the fleet:

7. The Model Y.

Tesla Model Y





Tesla

Tesla's first foray into the common auto-industry practice of using the same engineering platform for multiple vehicles, the Model Y is a crossover SUV that's based on the Model 3 sedan.

The Model Y is supposed to arrive in force this year, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has predicted that it should be the company's top seller. That makes sense — crossovers are a hot segment for consumers, especially in the US.

The Model Y itself, unfortunately, looks like a squatting turtle. It embodies a flaw in von Holzhausen design language, which has found lovely expression in sedans but that struggles with SUVs.

Not that this should surprise anybody ...

6. The Model X.

Tesla Model X P100D





Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

... because the Model X SUV, launched in 2015, indicated that Tesla had weird ideas when it came to utility vehicles.

The vehicle was, to put it mildly, a disaster. Inordinately complicated, Tesla endured what Musk infamously termed "production hell" to get it on the road. The upswinging "falcon wing" doors are dramatic, but spend any time with the vehicle (I've tested it twice) and you quickly long for good, old-fashioned, hinged points of entry.

On the plus side, the Model X went through a seat crisis prior to launch, prompting Tesla to start making its own saddles. The result is that the Model X's seating is terrific — and with white upholstery, quite cool. That doesn't mean the optional third row is suitable for adult humans, however.

What about the looks? Well, jeez ... the Model X resembles a "Star Trek" shuttle craft, with more curves. I don't really want a shuttle craft in my driveway. But if I did, I'd prefer that it say "NCC-1701" on the side instead of sporting a Tesla badge up front.

5. The Cybertruck.

Cybertruck