Tesla's vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says

FILE PHOTO: China-made Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is seen ahead of the Guangzhou auto show in Guangzhou
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The price of Tesla vehicles is increasing due to supply chain pressures across the auto industry, particularly for raw materials, Elon Musk said on Monday in response to a tweet https://bit.ly/3vFEtQL.

"Prices increasing due to major supply chain price pressure industry-wide. Raw materials especially," Musk said in a tweet.

He was responding to an unverified Twitter account called @Ryanth3nerd, which said, "I really don't like the direction @tesla is going raising prices of vehicles but removing features like lumbar for the Model Y..."

In May, Tesla increased its Model 3 and Model Y prices, the automaker's fifth incremental price increase for its vehicles in just a few months, the Electrek website reported https://bit.ly/3c9PPVo.

During an an earnings conference call in April, Musk said Tesla had experienced "some of the most difficult supply chain challenges," citing a chip shortage. "We're mostly out of that particular problem," he added at the time.

In response to the removal of lumbar support on the passenger side in Tesla's Model Y, Musk said, "Moving lumbar was removed only in front passenger seat of 3/Y (obv not there in rear seats). Logs showed almost no usage. Not worth cost/mass for everyone when almost never used."

Earlier on Monday, the Electrek reported https://bit.ly/2R9fmqx that new Tesla Model Y owners are reporting that their electric SUVs are being delivered without lumbar support on the passenger side.

(Reporting by Nandakumar D in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Two people shot when attempted armed robbery ends in gunfire in Midtown Miami

    Two people were shot in Midtown on Monday afternoon during an attempted armed robbery in which the one person apparently defended themselves against the alleged assailant, according to officials.

  • Anthony Davis listed as questionable for Game 5 with groin strain, reportedly unlikely to play

    Not great for the Lakers.

  • Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley odds: Paul opens as the betting favorite

    The news broke on Monday that YouTube sensation turned professional boxer Jake Paul next boxing bout will be against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, according to a report by The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger. Odds makers released the betting lines for the upcoming boxing bout and Paul opened as a slight favorite with -130 odds while Woodley opened as a -110 underdog. Early money has already started coming in moving the odds. Paul currently sits at -155 odds while Woodley has moved to a +125 underdog according to SportsBetting.ag. Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career and all of his victories have come by way of KO or TKO. He owns victories over fellow YouTuber and boxer Ali Loui Al-Fakhri (better known as AnEsonGib), former NBA basketball player and three-time slam dunk contest champion Nate Robinson and former MMA world champion Ben Askren, the latter of which took place in April 2021. Video: Chris Weidman walks on his own just five weeks after snapping leg at UFC 261 Woodley fulfilled his UFC contract in his last outing against Vincent Luque. "The Chosen One" left the fight promotion on a four-fight losing streak, albeit to top competition. His recent losses include the likes of reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns, no. 1 contender Colby Covington and no. 5 ranked Vicente Luque.

  • Two dead and more than 20 injured in Florida shooting

    Two people have been killed and more than 20 injured after three gunmen opened fire at a Florida rap concert in the early hours of Sunday morning. Gunfire erupted after three people got out of a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV and, armed with assault rifles and handguns, unleashed a volley of bullets at revellers who had gathered at the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade county. Police believe the shooting was targeted rather than random, although the motive remains unclear.

  • US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

    The military officer says the senator was providing American adversaries with talking points

  • Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore

    Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore

  • In-person Memorial Day events return in Sacramento area

    Memorial Day: a day to honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for protecting our country. Due to the pandemic, nearly all of last year's Memorial Day events in the Sacramento region were held virtually. This year, many have returned. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara and Christian diet guru among victims of Tennessee plane crash

    Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Former slaves honouring Black soldiers: Civil rights lawyer issues reminder of Memorial Day origins

    Like the horrors of the Tulsa Race Massacre, the first recorded Memorial Day celebration has been obscured in the American story

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Former action star Steven Seagal joins pro-Putin Russian political party

    Martial arts pro and Hollywood figure becomes full member of recently formed alliance in Russia’s parliament

  • Trudeau admits mass grave containing 215 Indigenous children is ‘not an isolated issue’

    Indigenous leaders have called for investigations into every residential school site in the country

  • Tampa may have more offensive talent than Nashville, but Canes expect similar grind

    “It might be tighter in this series than the other series,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

  • Biden to honour son Beau at Memorial Day service: ‘The very best of what America has to offer’

    US president to honour fallen troops at Virginia’s national cemetery with a speech featuring personal loss

  • Benjamin Netanyahu's rivals vow to form new government within a week

    Benjamin Netanyahu’s rivals branded him “dangerous and unhinged” as opposition leader Yair Lapid vowed to remove the Israeli prime minister from power and swear in a new government within a week. In a speech on Monday, Mr Lapid, the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid party, confirmed that an agreement had nearly been reached on forming a cross-party coalition to replace Mr Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister. “We can end this next week. In a week, the state of Israel can be in a new era with a new prime minister,” Mr Lapid said. It came after Naftali Bennett, a prominent right-winger, threw his support behind plans for the anti-Netanyahu coalition, in which he would initially serve as prime minister before rotating with Mr Lapid. If the coalition is sworn in, it could spell the end of the Netanyahu dynasty, which has dominated Israeli politics for more than a decade. It would also be an extraordinary rise to power for Mr Bennett, who despite winning just seven seats in elections last March now stands to become the next prime minister of Israel. Mr Bennett, a 49-year-old former special forces commando, is an erstwhile protégé of Mr Netanyahu but claims to be “more right-wing” than he is, and has warned that a “unity” government is the only means to avoid a fifth election. Read more: Naftali Bennett, the tough-talking right-winger poised to oust Benjamin Netanyahu However, the coalition process faces significant hurdles, in particular a brewing row over which party will be given the agriculture portfolio. Benny Gantz, the head of the Blue and White faction, sought to play down reports of an imminent new government on Monday as he warned that “ gaps and disagreements” remain in the talks. Mr Gantz is said to be withholding his support unless his party takes control of the agriculture ministry, prompting one right-wing leader to accuse him of trying to sabotage the coalition. “I wonder if his holy war for the agriculture portfolio is an excuse to dismantle the change bloc,” said Avigdor Liberman, the head of Yisrael Beiteinu, who is also competing for control of the agriculture ministry. Mr Liberman, a former Netanyahu ally, described the embattled prime minister as “mentally unstable,” citing a speech on Sunday where he compared attempts to oust him with the dictatorship in Syria. Mr Netanyahu had also accused Mr Bennett in the speech of committing the "fraud of the century" by trying to prop up a "left-wing government." Mr Lapid also suggested that Mr Netanyahu was losing his grip on reality, branding his combative speech against the coalition as “dangerous and unhinged.”

  • Israel politics: Lapid nears coalition after Netanyahu fell short

    Israel's opposition parties are close to a coalition agreement to form a "government of change".

  • US should have coup like Myanmar, former Trump advisor Michael Flynn tells QAnon conference in Texas

    The video circulating on Twitter shows the crowd cheering the suggestion of a coup in the US