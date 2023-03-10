Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan Wouldn't Let Her Dress Like A Goth In "Creed III"
"We never disagreed about anything except for sometimes what shoes I would wear. He just has ideas about ladies' fashion."
"We never disagreed about anything except for sometimes what shoes I would wear. He just has ideas about ladies' fashion."
Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) with a deep 3 vs the Sacramento Kings, 03/09/2023
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien alleged that a movie producer, whom she did not name, asked her for sexual favors.
Is there a more iconic celebrity mom than Kris Jenner? We don't think so, and Meghan Trainor seems to be on the same page.
It's not a great time for the Lakers to be losing players.
James Gunn is coming to the defense of his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 villain High Evolutionary, played by Chukwudi Iwuji. On Monday, the new co-head of DC Studios posted a picture of Iwuji in character on the set of his upcoming Marvel film and captioned it, “Can’t wait for you all to meet […]
Shaquille O'Neal has faith in the Warriors' chances to repeat if they nab a top-4 seed in the Western Conference.
More than a decade later, the bad blood between Oprah Winfrey and Mo’Nique has not been resolved. The relationship went sour during the promotion of Precious, the film Winfrey produced for which Mo’Nique won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. But while the comedian was eventually able to mend fences with Precious director Lee Daniels, the feud with Winfrey continues—and there’s another crucial reason Mo’Nique “demands and expects” a public apology from the former talk show host.
After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.
Who are Michelle Williams three kids? Here's everything you need to know about Matilda who she shares with Heath Ledger, Hart and her youngest with husband Thomas Kail.
The group called for the rollback of President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and the cancellation of several climate change projects, among other cuts.
Coming of age comedy about out-of-work woman dating socially awkward teen arrives June 23
James Gunn is the new co-head of DC Studios, where he’s shepherding a new DC Universe that will include movies about Superman, Supergirl and more, but first Gunn will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the release of his trilogy-ending “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The new Marvel tentpole pits the eponymous superhero […]
Travis Kelce opened up about the "best advice" he got before hosting Saturday Night Life, and it came from a surprising person.
Iger has also questioned the need for Marvel trilogies
The Chilean actor Pedro Pascal has been reaping success on the small screen with appearances in series like “Narcos,” “The Mandalorian” and recently “The Last of Us.”
Thousands of people's personal information may have been exposed due to a data breach at DC Health Link, the district's insurance marketplace.
Jason Kelce gave Travis a hard time about his absence from Elliotte's second birthday, less than 24 hours after his SNL hosting gig
Jake Paul tells Floyd Mayweather: "You want to run it one on one, no problem, but I'm not dumb."
A 90-team NCAA tournament field would include sub-.500 teams and the entire Big 12.
Heart scan can be beneficial to helping people change behaviors or better managing cholesterol and blood pressure.