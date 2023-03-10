Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan Wouldn't Let Her Dress Like A Goth In "Creed III"

The AV Club

More than a decade later, the bad blood between Oprah Winfrey and Mo’Nique has not been resolved. The relationship went sour during the promotion of Precious, the film Winfrey produced for which Mo’Nique won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. But while the comedian was eventually able to mend fences with Precious director Lee Daniels, the feud with Winfrey continues—and there’s another crucial reason Mo’Nique “demands and expects” a public apology from the former talk show host.