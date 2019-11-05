The Tessenderlo Group (EBR:TESB) Share Price Has Gained 41% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, long term Tessenderlo Group NV (EBR:TESB) shareholders have enjoyed a 41% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 4.2% (not including dividends).

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the five years of share price growth, Tessenderlo Group moved from a loss to profitability. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Tessenderlo Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Tessenderlo Group's TSR of 50% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

Tessenderlo Group shareholders are down 6.3% for the year, but the market itself is up 9.7%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8.5%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. Before forming an opinion on Tessenderlo Group you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

