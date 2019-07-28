Is Tessenderlo Group (EBR:TESB) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Tessenderlo Group NV (EBR:TESB) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Tessenderlo Group

What Is Tessenderlo Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Tessenderlo Group had €542.4m of debt, up from €254.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has €164.1m in cash leading to net debt of about €378.3m.

ENXTBR:TESB Historical Debt, July 28th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Tessenderlo Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Tessenderlo Group had liabilities of €327.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of €773.0m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of €164.1m and €286.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €649.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Tessenderlo Group has a market capitalization of €1.26b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

We'd say that Tessenderlo Group's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.1), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 12.2 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. The bad news is that Tessenderlo Group saw its EBIT decline by 15% over the last year. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tessenderlo Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.