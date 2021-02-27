Tessica Brown finds lump in breast during enhancement consultation with Gorilla Glue doc

Brown believes the incident with Gorilla Glue led her to this important discovery

Tessica Brown, who the internet christened the “Gorilla Glue Girl” after accidentally using the construction adhesive on her hair, sadly has a new issue to deal with.

Gina Rodriguez, Brown’s manager, confirmed to TMZ that during a pre-surgery consultation for a breast augmentation with Dr. Michael Obeng, the man who successfully removed the Gorilla Glue from her hair, lumps were discovered in her breasts.

Read More: Steve Harvey dishes on Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey relationship: ‘I’m pulling for him’

Obeng discovered masses in a mammogram earlier this week. The masses have now been removed surgically and are currently being tested for cancer.

According to TMZ, Brown, 40, who is a mother of five, reportedly believes the incident with Gorilla Glue led her to this important discovery and is grateful to Obeng for detecting the masses early.

The doctor that removed the Gorilla Glue from Tessica Brown’s hair discovered a lump in each of her breasts



“She feels everything that happened with the Gorilla Glue incident was supposed to lead her to this very moment”https://t.co/WqhhitIfyT — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 27, 2021

On Friday, Brown posted a video on Instagram promoting a partnership with Obeng and Aesthetic Medicine. They will be giving away a breast augmentation and liquid facelift in Beverly Hills, California.

The more than $20,000 that was raised in a GoFundMe for Brown has since been donated to Obeng’s Restore Foundation to provide reconstructive surgery services for people in need.

Read More: Principal cuts hair of middle schooler embarrassed about haircut

Since going viral, Brown has created merchandise which features her face. The products include shirts, sweatshirts, and sweatpants and can be found on her new website “Tessica: Bonded For Life.”

Story continues

Brown has also hired an agent from Gitoni, the firm that represents celebrities like Blac Chyna, JWoww, Khadijah Haqq, Natalie Nunn, and Jessica Dime. The New York Post reported that Brown also signed with BMB Talent.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Tessica Brown finds lump in breast during enhancement consultation with Gorilla Glue doc appeared first on TheGrio.