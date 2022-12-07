Meet Camryn Bynum, the NFL star proudly repping his Filipino heritage | NextShark.com

Mohammed Majidpour, the 35-year-old career criminal charged with assault after hurling anti-Asian slurs and striking a 19-year-old Asian woman with a pole in downtown Vancouver on Sept. 27, has been released from jail.

A Canada-wide manhunt commenced after Majidpour was identified. He was reportedly arrested the following day.

Majidpour has been charged with assault with a weapon in connection with the incident. Records show he has had over 30 convictions dating back to August 2015, which include cases of assault, assault with a weapon and making threats, as per Global News.

A judge granted Majidpour bail on several conditions this week, including avoiding contact with the victim, avoiding possession of any weapon and reporting to a bail supervisor and certain support workers.

"If you want to look at a frustrating failure of our justice system in British Columbia and how it's administered, this is a prime case," Heed told CTV News. "The unfortunate part is someone else will become a victim of his violent nature, and that's a sad part of this."

Just last year, Majidpour was charged with criminal harassment after allegedly stalking a woman named Jamie Coutts in the city’s Chinatown area. However, after pleading guilty to unrelated counts, his charge was stayed and he was only given a year of probation.

