A judge has sentenced a white man to 10 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside a nightclub last year in Bend, Oregon.

Ian Cranston, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in state prison and three years of parole on five counts, including manslaughter, assault and unlawful use of a deadly weapon, OPB reported.

The post Test 8 appeared first on TheGrio.