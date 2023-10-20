Test drive ends at the Marion County Jail, where man is booked for auto theft

Ocala police officials said a man gave new meaning to the term "test drive."

Police were told that Raemon Edward Polk went to C&C Vehicles Enterprise, 609 NW 10th St., and was allowed to take a 2013 Toyota Highlander valued at $13,900 for a spin. Polk, 43, gave his driver's license to an attendant and left in the vehicle.

Not seeing Polk for several hours, officials from the dealership called police for assistance. Officers saw the vehicle in the 1600 block of Southwest Third Street and stopped it.

Polk, who was behind the wheel, was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with auto theft, officers said.

State records show Polk was released from prison in December 2006. Since then, jail records show Polk has been in and out of the county jail on various offenses. Court documents indicate Polk pleaded guilty to criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence in August.

