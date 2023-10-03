Test drive gone wrong: Man steals Camaro from OKC dealership, leads police on chase

A request for a test drive at a local auto dealership turned into a stolen vehicle and police pursuit.

Oklahoma City police were called to Raul's Truck and Auto Sales on Monday just after 12 p.m., police said, after a man reportedly took off from the south OKC used car dealership in a blue Chevy Camaro.

"He was acting like he was looking at the car and then he just jumped in and took off with it," said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The car was located by police near SE 51 and S Shields at 12:26 p.m., just blocks from the dealership, where a traffic stop was attempted and the pursuit began.

At one point, the driver backed into one of the police department's vehicles, Littlejohn said.

Eventually, the driver was arrested and taken into custody after police performed a tactical vehicle intervention near SE 29 and Air Depot Boulevard in Midwest City.

He faces potential charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, endangering others while eluding police and larceny of a vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Man steals car from OKC dealership, leads police on chase