A test of physical skill is just the start of becoming a Phoenix police officer

At the Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test 54 applicants run the 500-yard dash as part of the exam.

At dawn, applicants on their journey to become Phoenix police officers lined up, facing obstacles they would have to overcome in the next few hours if they ever wanted to hold a badge.

A five-part test of physical skill — the Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test — attracted people that morning from all over the country. They gathered at the Phoenix Police Academy at the base of South Mountain.

Lt. Bryan Hanania of the Phoenix Police Department’s Employment Services Bureau said the department sends recruiters to as many locations as it can to pull in applicants from all backgrounds. Recently, the department has focused on a program to increase the number of women recruits to 30% by 2030.

Most who showed up on the morning of Oct. 27 were men. Of the 54 people that would end up testing that day, nine were women. Some of the recruits were in their mid-50s, but most were in their 20s or 30s.

The department has been fighting a staffing shortage and has expanded its hiring efforts into digital marketing while maintaining its traditional in-person recruiting methods.

“I'd like to hire a police force that's reflective of our community,” Hanania said.

As the sun rose over South Mountain, recruits readied themselves to tackle the first part of the test: the wall.

There are five-parts to the Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test, including a wall and chain-link fence climb, obstacle run, 500-yard dash and a body drag.

What is the Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test?

The Peace Officer Physical Aptitude Test consists of five trials that assess the applicant's physical fitness and abilities. They mimic some of the obstacles officers face on the field, including the pursuit of another person and moving a body.

The trials don't come close to what the police academy demands from recruits, but they act as an excellent introduction to the physical demands of policing, Hanania said. The trials reflect the minimum physical standards set by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, he said.

The first two trials are climbs. They include the solid wall and the chain-link fence. Both are six feet and have a 25-yard dash after the climb.

The third trial is a 99-yard obstacle course with sharp turns and a vault.

In the fourth trial, a dummy with the heft of an adult — 165 pounds — is dragged 32 feet, simulating the real-life need to move unresponsive people out of harm's way.

The last trial is the 500-yard run, which is intended to measure endurance and stamina.

On this particular morning, the wall climb was where most applicants had trouble. The wall can be deceptive, Hanania said. Some people try to use all upper body strength to get over it, but it takes momentum, he said.

Skills needed to be successful on the test can be learned at the department's weekly training workouts called Success with Effort and Training. The workouts are offered free to anyone applying.

Hallie Petersen, 31, was attempting the wall for the second time. She couldn’t make it to skill-building workouts because she was traveling from Denver for the test.

“The first time, I really struggled with fences because you don't normally climb,” she said. “But this time, I think I did great.”

Coming from out of state, she was grateful for how accommodating the department had been, she said. Even though she didn’t pass the physical test the first time, she said, she remained in frequent contact with police staff who helped get her through the hiring process efficiently.

It was this kind of support that prompted her to leave her old job and move into policing.

“I’m looking for the camaraderie that you don't get in the corporate civilian world,” she said.

Lt. Bryan Hanania of Phoenix Police Department’s Employment Services Bureau guides applicants about the hiring process at the end of their physical test.

The physical test is just the start of the application process

Although recruits go through an initial screening, it is only after they complete the physical test that their application starts in earnest.

Applicants find out within a week if they passed or failed the physical test. Those who pass will be invited to complete a background check. They have to answer a series of questions about themselves that will later be used in a polygraph test.

”Embarrassing is not disqualifying,” Hanania told the applicants. “We've all made mistakes in our past where we wish we could change things.”

The department makes disqualifications clear up front, he said, so there should be no reason for applicants to lie about their backgrounds. Disqualifications include illegal drug use within the past few years, a felony conviction, a recent misdemeanor conviction and dishonorable discharge from the military.

”You already know the disqualifiers," Hanania said. "That way, when you get to the polygraph exam, we want you to have a clear heart and a clear mind."

The department switched from using a written psychological evaluation to a more extensive, in-person evaluation in December 2022. The written evaluation seemed to unfairly disqualify people who were bad at taking written exams but were not bad candidates, Hanania said.

“We actually had an increase in hiring because of it," Hanania said. "And, honestly, we've had some people come through that have failed the written but been top in the academy and now are on the street, having a wonderful career.”

If all goes well, the applicants who took the physical test on Oct. 27 can start the academy on Jan. 8.

Cesar Lopez, 21, drags a 165lb dummy as instructors time him during the police physical test.

Why people are considering Phoenix for policing careers

Peterson, who traveled from Denver for the physical test, said that she first looked into Phoenix's police force after Army Reserve counselors suggested the department.

It helped that Phoenix is one of the places that doesn't charge people to apply, she said. But her biggest reason for being interested in Phoenix is the culture or the area. Phoenix feels like a police- and military-friendly community, she said.

“In Denver, the culture is incredibly the opposite of military or policing,” she said.

Arizona also attracted Thaddeus Wagaba, who, at 54, has already served as a police officer in Ohio. He and his family had been looking for warmer temperates, he said.

Wagaba also applied to the departments in Scottsdale and Tempe, but Phoenix was the first department to respond to his application, he said.

After 14 years of experience in law enforcement, including time as a detective, Wagaba is still looking to “make his communities safer," he said.

Cesar Lopez, a 21-year-old from Mesa, said that being a police officer has been a dream since he was a kid.

He began working for the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry when he was 18 and now wants to take the next step in his career, he said. He applied to the Phoenix Police Department because it is growing and seems to have more opportunities than departments in other Valley cities, he said.

Bad policing has dominated the news and made being a police officer more challenging, Lopez said. But there are good officers who should be celebrated, he said. He aspires to be an officer who will help alleviate the negative stigma that police face, he said.

Lopez recalled Officer Brandon Mendoza, a Mesa police officer who was killed in a head-on collision in 2014 while he was on his way home from work.

“Officer Mendoza in Mesa, he passed away like 10 years ago, but I remember he would come by the Boys & Girls Club when I was there, and he did a lot for that community,” he said.

During his time as a police officer, Mendoza worked closely with the West Mesa Community Development Corp. to get grants for the police to do more work in neighborhoods.

Lopez said becoming an officer would bring him closer to being like the person who inspired him when he was a kid and change people’s minds about police.

