Test results awaited to set launch date for James Webb Space Telescope

William Harwood
·2 min read

NASA engineers and managers plan to meet Thursday evening to review test results and decide whether they can press ahead with launch of the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas Eve morning or whether more time is needed to resolve a data communications issue.

"We're not taking any risks with Webb," said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's science chief. "It's already risky enough the way it is. We're absolutely making sure that everything works."

Assuming a decision to proceed, the telescope, already mounted atop its Ariane 5 rocket in Kourou, French Guiana, will be "encapsulated" Friday when two halves of a protective nose cone fairing are attached, hiding the spacecraft from view — and easy access.

The James Webb Space Telescope awaits encapsulation inside a nose cone fairing, visible at left, after managers review the results of an
The James Webb Space Telescope awaits encapsulation inside a nose cone fairing, visible at left, after managers review the results of an

That would set the stage for launch at 7:20 a.m. EST on December 24, kicking off the most expensive space science mission ever attempted with a telescope capable of capturing infrared light from the moment the first stars and galaxies ignited 13.8 billion years ago.

But first, engineers must agree the communications glitch has been resolved.

"Kind of final aliveness test needs to be done," Zurbuchen told reporters Thursday during a European Space Agency briefing. "That's a test that extends for several hours and basically looks at each one of the systems and establishes its health before we encapsulate the spacecraft."

The meeting Thursday night will asses "whether we have managed to do this aliveness test and can go forward with encapsulation."

One hundred times more powerful than the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is designed to capture faint infrared light from the first galaxies to form in the first few hundred million years after the Big Bang — farther back than Hubble or any other telescope can see.

Along with studying how galaxies form and evolve, Webb is expected to shed light on the role of black holes in the early universe and how the supermassive versions seen today in the hearts of every large galaxy grew so large so fast.

An artist&#39;s impression of the Webb telescope in space with its five-layer kite-shaped sunshade and mirror segments fully deployed. / Credit: NASA
An artist's impression of the Webb telescope in space with its five-layer kite-shaped sunshade and mirror segments fully deployed. / Credit: NASA

"There is a new theory out, which assumes that the black holes, which are everywhere, formed right after the Big Bang, in the first few seconds after the Big Bang," said Günther Hasinger, science director at the European Space Agency.

"And if this is true, then actually the first stars in the universe would appear several hundred million years before our current theory and James Webb will actually be able to decide that."

Webb also will help refine theories about stellar evolution, from birth to death, and study the atmospheres of nearby exoplanets to determine their chemical makeup and, possibly, their habitability.

Antonella Nota, ESA's Webb project scientist, said the telescope "will have an opportunity to ... answer the fundamental question that we astronomers ask ourselves, and the public alike, are we alone? Is Earth unique? Do we have other planets out there that can host life? Very ambitious questions that speak to all of us."

All 17 missionaries taken hostage in Haiti have been freed, police say

Francis Ford Coppola supports Haitian director

Talks between Biden and Manchin on Build Back Better bill deadlocked

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's James Webb telescope launch delayed again until December 24th

    It remains to be seen whether the James Webb telescope will be able head to space this year.

  • NASA's Webb telescope promises 'unknown discoveries'

    It was finished years late at a cost far higher than planned, but NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, due for launch next week, may usher in a new era in astronomy as it gathers information on the universe's earliest stages and whether planets beyond our solar system may be suitable for life."Finding an Earth-like planet would be amazing…." Dr. Knicole Colón is an astrophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. “The whole reason we launch telescopes like Webb is that we know that planets of all sizes are out there, and we want to find ones that have similar temperatures and sizes as Earth to see if they could possibly be anything like Earth." The goals of the Webb include searching for the first galaxies or luminous objects formed after the Big Bang and learning how galaxies evolved from their initial birth to the present day.Developed at a cost of $8.8 billion, the orbiting infrared observatory is designed to be about 100 times more sensitive than its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. “What Webb is going to do, it’s going to push beyond that, and it's going to be sensitive to galaxies that are more distant and younger that really formed closer to the start of the universe.” The telescope is comprised of 18 mirrors that Colón says “come together to look like and act like a single mirror." They help pick up light from potential unknown galaxies. "It's often those unknown discoveries that excite me most, and I think we have no doubt that Webb will be providing those in abundance." The Webb telescope is due to blast off on a rocket launched from French Guiana, on South America's northeastern coast, on Dec. 22.

  • EU regulator builds Omicron defences with approvals of GSK-Vir, Sobi drugs

    (Reuters) -The European Union's drug regulator on Thursday approved a COVID-19 treatment from British-U.S. duo GSK and Vir Biotechnology and another from Swedish drugmaker Sobi, as the bloc builds its defences against Omicron. The approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of GSK-Vir's antibody drug Xevudy and Sobi's arthritis drug Kineret come as governments struggle with soaring infections and worry about the swiftly-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

  • Venice, Anyone?

    Rising star Leni Klum takes to Venice for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda extravaganza.

  • 'Shameful': Auschwitz-style banner at Polish COVID vaccine protest condemned

    The Auschwitz Museum and Poland's prime minister on Wednesday condemned anti-COVID vaccination protesters as "shameful" and "mindless" for displaying a banner that mimicked the infamous sign at the gates of the Nazi concentration camp. The banner featured the words "Vaccination makes you free" on an arch shaped to echo the one that reads "Work makes you free" outside Auschwitz. It appeared at a demonstration in Warsaw on Tuesday organised by deputies of the far-right Confederation party against what it says is Poland's programme of forced vaccinations. The Auschwitz-Birkenau complex of camps were set up on Polish soil by Nazi Germany during World War Two.

  • AstraZeneca therapy works against Omicron; results mixed for Regeneron

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca and Regeneron on Thursday reported contrasting data on the effectiveness of their COVID-19 antibody therapies against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, underscoring the major challenges ahead for drugmakers. U.S.-based Regeneron said its REGEN-COV therapy, also called Ronapreve, is less effective against Omicron, though it is still active against the Delta variant, confirming indications from lab tests and computer modelling late last month. Anglo-Swedish rival AstraZeneca, however, said a lab study found that its antibody cocktail Evusheld retained neutralising activity against Omicron, the first such data for the treatment.

  • Public transit meets public health: Tarrant County plans for COVID-19 vaccination bus

    Just 52% of county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. To help improve access, Tarrant County will start bringing the vaccines directly to residents.

  • Corvettes on the Gulf members love 'America's sports car'

    The club's tight-knit members meet, swap parts, share maintenance tips and stories throughout Southwest Florida

  • Ohio Senate passes bill to expand medical marijuana program

    A provision of the bill passed Wednesday would award medical marijuana cultivation licenses to processors that sued Ohio over previous denials.

  • Widodo urges stay home after omicron confirmed in Indonesia

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged people and government officials to refrain from traveling abroad after the country detected its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a cleaning worker at a hospital in Jakarta. The patient has no symptoms and is being quarantined at the Athlete’s Village emergency hospital, where the person worked. Indonesia’s Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the infection was confirmed on Wednesday, and he urged people to continue following recommended protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.

  • Warriors' Stephen Curry breaks Ray Allen's all-time NBA record for 3-pointers in 'spectacular' moment years in the making

    In a moment fans have been anticipating for a few seasons now, Steph Curry passed Ray Allen as the NBA's new all-time 3-point king.

  • Collapse of Florida-sized glacier may happen soon, raising sea levels and threatening coastal cities

    A team of international scientists say the Thwaites Glacier can rapidly raise sea levels if the ice shelf holding it in place breaks.

  • Why 2022 will be a ‘more challenging’ year for commodities such as oil and gold

    Some analysts warn that 2022 will be a difficult year for commodities, with the economic impact of the pandemic likely to result in more volatility after this year's rally in energy prices fed inflation but also prompted expectations of higher interest rates that pressured metals metals.

  • Austin doctors help stave off heart failure

    Doctors at St. David's Medical Center in Central Austin are among the first in the United States to use a novel technology to help treat advanced heart failure. The big picture: Heart disease is the leading cause of death for U.S. men and women, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.One person dies every 36 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: The new technology uses the nervous syste

  • CDC Virus Tests Were Contaminated and Poorly Designed, Agency Says

    The faulty coronavirus testing kits developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the early weeks of the pandemic were not only contaminated but had a basic design flaw, according to an internal review by the agency. Health officials had already acknowledged that the test kits were contaminated, but the internal report, whose findings were published in PLOS ONE on Wednesday, also documented a design error that caused false positives. The distribution of faulty test kits, at a ti

  • The Best Iron-Rich Foods to Put on Your Grocery List, According to Dietitians

    Wondering what foods are high in iron? We've got a list of iron-rich foods to add to your menus. You'll also learn from dietitians about the importance of iron and the signs to look for if you have an iron deficiency.

  • Amazon is having a one-day sale on Renpho smart BMI scales — gift yourself for just $20

    This sleek smart scale has more than 173,000 perfect reviews.

  • IAEA strikes deal with Iran on replacing cameras at sabotaged workshop

    VIENNA (Reuters) -The U.N. nuclear watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Wednesday on replacing its surveillance cameras at a centrifuge-parts workshop that were removed after an apparent attack, easing a standoff that could have scuppered wider nuclear talks. Those wider, indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are deadlocked, but Washington had threatened https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-threatens-escalation-with-iran-iaea-next-month-2021-11-25 to confront Tehran at the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors if it did not relent on Karaj this month.

  • Keira Knightley narrowly avoided wardrobe malfunction after dress split in half

    The actor said she was 'full-on naked'.

  • Under scrutiny, North Korea tries to restrict news about executions - group

    North Korea has changed the way it carries out capital punishment in response to greater international scrutiny of its human rights, holding executions away from prying eyes to stop information filtering out, a rights group said on Wednesday. The Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group analysed satellite imagery and conducted interviews with 683 North Korean defectors over six years to determine how its execution practices have changed since leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2011.