Test and space: Barcelona telecoms bash lifts 'hybrid' trade fair hopes

Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona
Supantha Mukherjee and Clara-Laeila Laudette
·4 min read

By Supantha Mukherjee and Clara-Laeila Laudette

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Its biggest act may have been beamed in on a screen, but a smaller, quieter 'hybrid' Mobile World Congress (MWC) has given others hope that in-person events can succeed in a pandemic.

For those who did make it to Barcelona, there were no boozy parties, with far fewer such gatherings than in previous years and the only alcohol on offer reserved for hand sanitising.

The must-haves at this week's MWC were a negative COVID-19 test, an FFP2 face mask and a digital contact-tracing badge for the 30,000 or so who filed through its testing stations and followed a one-way traffic system to reduce infection risk.

At every booth an army of volunteers religiously scanned contact tracing passes, while others were on hand at every corner reminding visitors who were not maintaining enough distance or whose face mask had slipped to follow the rules.

The events industry, which includes conferences and performances and was valued at $1.14 trillion in 2019 by Allied Market Research, was stopped in its tracks by the pandemic.

While some business shifted online, industry participants have been working on ways to get back to normal.

One show waiting to see whether MWC succeeded in minimising the spread of COVID-19 is Europe's biggest tech conference, Web Summit, which is pushing ahead with preparations for an in-person show in November in Lisbon.

"We're excited to see people attending tech gatherings ... MWC was the first to return in person, that's never easy," Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave told Reuters, adding that firms would now be more interested in attending such events.

Both the limitations and appeal of a hybrid model were highlighted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk's keynote speech on his $30 billion Starlink venture, which despite being delivered by webcam generated MWC's biggest audience buzz.

Its organisers had billed the Barcelona show as a step towards normality ahead of its next edition in February 2022 and most attendees lauded its return despite its reduced scale and the absence of household names such as Ericsson, Sony and Nokia. "COVID-19 challenged us. We've had to develop new health and safety protocols and a hybrid platform, but we did it," said Mats Granryd, director general of telecoms industry association GSMA, which took big losses after cancelling last year's MWC.

Although several big exhibitors such as Huawei cut their physical presence and overall footfall was less than a third of previous years, attendees in Barcelona welcomed being able to revive old relationships or make new ones. "We've had interesting discussions, though they've had a different, graver tone this year. But the most important thing was to do it... to show that there is life after, or despite, COVID," Orange CEO Stephane Richard told Reuters.

STARTUP SPACE Another contrast was the hallways of MWC's three pavilions, compared to 10 in the Fira fair ground in 2019, emptied as the week progressed, leaving it mostly deserted by Wednesday night, when most exhibitors threw their wrap-up parties.

And the absence of some big names also shook up the pecking order of exhibitors, with the vacuum partly filled by smaller startups and hard-to-pigeonhole companies such as TelcoDR. Its founder Danielle Royston scooped up Ericsson's exhibition stand and created of the most-visited booths by booking U.S. rockers Bon Jovi and offering thirty-odd startups space to showcase their products. By sharing a congested space in the MWC's startup arena, newcomers attracted more visitors than some of the big stands.

Lower booth and ticket prices also helped startups, Consuelo Naranjo, marketing director of Austria's Authentic Vision, said, adding: "We just had a meeting with a spokesperson of a small Italian village, whom we would not have met otherwise."

Even old hands such as Spain's Telefonica noticed the effect of a more diverse crowd.

"It's true that (MWC) lost that 'Wow!' factor - but the people who have come are much more networking-focused, and you can dedicate more time to startups, which is positive," Andres Escribano, director of Telefonica IoT & Big Data, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alexander Smith)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • TeamApt will use its new funding round to provide digital bank services for the unbanked

    A great deal has changed since we last covered Nigerian fintech startup TeamApt two years ago. At the time, the company had just closed a $5.5 million Series A round from a single VC — Quantum Capital Partners, a firm owned by Zenith Bank billionaire Jim Ovia. CEO Tosin Eniolorunda started the company in 2015 after leaving Interswitch.

  • Russia's COVID-19 daily death toll climbs to new pandemic high

    Russia registered a record number of daily COVID-19-related deaths on Friday amid a surge in cases across the world's largest country that the authorities blame on the infectious Delta variant. It also reported 23,218 new infections in the last 24 hours, including 6,893 in Moscow. The Russian capital, the epicentre of the outbreak throughout the pandemic, is racing to repurpose hospitals to treat an influx of patients, Anastasiya Rakova, the city's deputy mayor, said.

  • Sony will keep selling PSP games on PS3 and PS Vita stores

    You'll no longer be able to search for games on the PSP or make any in-game purchases for them after July 6th.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris’s Staff members Complain Of ‘Abusive’ Work Environment

    Twenty two staffers in Kamala Harris' office, past and present, complained of an 'abusive' or dysfunctional work environment.

  • U.S. toymaker doubles down in China despite rising costs, political tensions

    But Ryan Gunnigle, the chief executive of Kids2, is swimming against that tide. The Atlanta-based maker of toys and infant products recently opened the first phase of a factory on the banks of the Yangtze river in central China at a cost of $20 million. China's dense supply networks, still-competitive labor costs, and growing domestic market proved too powerful a draw.

  • Bitcoin is Struggling as Miners Cover Expenses

    Growing uncertainty surrounding the extent of China’s crackdown had largely contributed to a steep decline in demand for the flagship crypto.

  • Chip shortages hit Japan and China industrial production hard

    Japan and China's manufacturing activities are taking the hit from the worldwide shortage of semiconductors

  • 4 Farm Equipment Stocks to Buy as Soybean, Corn Prices Gain

    The US Agriculture Department reported lower-than-expected plantings and reduced stocks for soybean and corn, which triggered a price jump. This is going to benefit stocks like DE, KUBTY, AGCO and LNN.

  • A shipping container shortage is snarling global trade

    The shortage of shipping containers is yet another symptom of the havoc the pandemic has wrought on international supply chains, causing rising freight prices and inflation.

  • Coke Joins Other Consumer Brands in Raising Prices to Offset Higher Costs

    If you're one of those folks who need a mid-afternoon Coke to get the creative juices flowing again, your habit might soon get a little more expensive. In April, Coca-Cola said it will raise prices on...

  • Why hasn't the FDA fully approved the COVID-19 vaccines?

    With the Delta coronavirus variant posing a serious risk to unvaccinated Americans, some experts are calling for the FDA to fully approve the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, which are currently being used under emergency use authorization. Yahoo News Medical Contributor, Dr. Kavita Patel, explains some of the reasons why the agency may have not given the full approval yet, and why it is important that they do at this crucial moment in the pandemic.

  • Runaway Oil Spreads Flash Warning for U.S. Crude Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. oil futures curve is pointing to a tightness the market hasn’t seen in years, sparking concerns of the potential for sharp inventory drawdowns.The three nearest so-called timespreads on the West Texas Intermediate futures curve hit $1 a barrel or more on Thursday. That’s an indicator that the market is growing increasingly worried about supply tightness, particularly at the key storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, where U.S. crude futures are priced.WTI for immediate deliver

  • U.S. manufacturers have all they business they can handle, but major shortages are a big headache

    American businesses are still struggling to cope with broad shortages of key supplies and skilled labor even as customer demand for their goods soars above pre-pandemic levels. An ISM survey of U.S.-based manufacturers slipped to 60.6% in June from 61.2% in May.

  • Baidu Is Poised for a Rally

    During Tuesday night's Lightning Round segment of Mad Money, Jim Cramer was asked about Baidu . "This is my second favorite Chinese stock behind Alibaba Holdings , said Cramer to a caller. Let's pay a visit to the charts and indicators of BIDU.

  • A major RV maker says it's seeing record-high sales as millennials and Gen-Xers continue to flock to road travel

    This younger demographic of RV buyers is more interested in off-grid RVs with tech and connectivity, CEO Michael Happe said on Fox Business.

  • OPEC Meets Thursday. What It Means for Oil Prices.

    WTI crude, the U.S. benchmark, has gained 50% this year after rising 0.1% to $72.98 on Tuesday, while the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) has returned 44% including reinvested dividends. Now OPEC is set to meet—and some see an increase in the supply of oil as the most likely outcome. The cartel is considering boosting production by 500,000 barrels a day, according to a Wall Street Journal report, while analysts at RBC Capital Markets expect OPEC to boost output by between 500,000 and 1 million barrels a day beginning in August.

  • This Oil Stock Expects to Produce a Gusher of Cash Over the Coming Decade

    Oil giant ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently unveiled its 10-year plan. The key takeaway is that the company expects to produce a massive amount of cash over the coming decade, even if oil prices decline, while returning a significant portion of that money to shareholders. ConocoPhillips has worked hard over the years to reduce costs.

  • In one chart: GDP growth by state as COVID recovery takes hold

    The U.S. economy grew strongly in the first quarter, but there are big variances across the states and across the industry groups driving the changes.

  • H&M: Fashion giant sees China sales slump after Xinjiang boycott

    Western brands were recently hit by a backlash in China over statements on Xinjiang and the Uyghurs.

  • Locals in rural Mexican town fault Coca-Cola for depleting water resources

    The Mexican town of San Cristobal De Las Casas is suffering from water scarcity and local activists say the local Coca-Cola bottling plant is to blame. The plant consumes most of the community drinking water and while the soda giant says they replenish the water used, local municipal water tanks reveal another story. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.