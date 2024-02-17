From test subjects to freedom: Beagles get new lease on life

If you drive 10 minutes east of Bartlesville and head down a pothole-ridden dirt road, you will be greeted eagerly by more than a hundred wagging tails just waiting for a few scratches behind their ears.

Even while begging for attention behind their fences, these beagles weren't bred for loving, they were bred for experimental research — research some argue leaves some animals dead, neglected and desperate for a moment of human connection.

A beagle bred for lab testing sticks his nose out of his kennel on the newly acquired testing facility now known as Freedom Fields.

Why beagles? Because "they are docile and incredibly forgiving when abused," said Shannon Keith, animal rights attorney and founder and president of Beagle Freedom Project (BFP).

Formerly known as Animal Health Innovations, the Nowata facility was one of the last independent flea and tick animal product testing laboratories left in the country. For more than 10 years — under FDA and USDA oversight — the company worked with leading pharmaceutical and pesticide companies to conduct efficacy trials.

The laboratory would determine whether animal products produce the expected results. Only after the FDA determined the product "safe" would it be used in efficacy testing.

In the end, it wasn't public pressure, a new law or a violation of an old law that closed the facility — it was simply a conversation at the right time.

Shannon Keith, animal rights attorney and founder and president of Beagle Freedom Project, pets one of the over hundred dogs located on the facility.

"I think he was just done, and the industry is overall declining," Keith said of the facility's owner. "I've talked with a lot of people in animal testing and it becomes an all-consuming negative way of life. You can't live this way for years and not be completely depressed."

BFP, a national Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming animals used in experimental research, negotiated a deal to purchase the 30 acres of land in Nowata County on the condition the owner surrender his USDA license to conduct testing. Another condition? That the owner donate all 150 dogs and 60 cats to the animal rescue group.

The EE spoke with the former owner, who gave a history and background on the laboratory, but asked not to be named. He said he was glad to be moving on and was happy to work with BFP over the months before they took ownership to make changes that are good for the animals.

The beginning of Freedom Fields

For Keith, there is only a moment to celebrate obtaining the facility and animals because there is still so much work to be done.

"We want all the outside animals in and the inside ones with outdoor access," Keith explained. "We are calling it Freedom Fields."

A beagle leaps over his pen mates in one of the many outdoor enclosures located at the former flea and tick product testing facility.

The property is currently an odd mix of dilapidated farm buildings used for storage and modern metal buildings that house kennels for dogs and cats. Around 70 outdoor pens with an electric border wire contain the dogs when not undergoing a product efficacy trial.

She said that this was the first time anyone converted an animal testing "torture" lab into a center for rehabilitation. She hopes this will become a hub for animal rights, education and training as well as a sanctuary for recused animals from other labs.

Even on day one of ownership, that dream is turning into reality. So far, four rabbits and six pigs rescued from labs in California now call Freedom Fields home.

Keith has plans to build a cat cafe where customers can spend time with cats that reside on the premises. She also aims to raise awareness about cat adoption.

Over 60 cats are housed at the former flea and tick product testing facility recently purchased by the Beagle Freedom Project.

From big city to country living

Emily Clayton, a BFP employee, moved from Los Angeles to live full-time on the property to care for the animals.

Over the last couple of years, Animal Health Innovations would donate around 20 dogs at a time for BFP to rehome. While picking up the dogs, Clayton became attached to the place and the animals living there.

Emily Clayton says donations have been flowing in to help take care of the over 200 animals located on Beagle Freedom Project's newly acquired property that was formerly used as a animal testing lab.

"I came because I was willing and had the opportunity," Clayton said. "My life is doing rescue work."

Over the last few months — with the help of donations — Clayton worked with the testing facility owner to transition the property from a lab to a shelter.

"All the toys and bedding in the cat cages we put in there," Clayton said. "Before, they only had their plastic bin for sleeping."

Around 70 outdoor pens are located on the former flea and tick product testing facility recently purchased by the Beagle Freedom Project.

While touring the outdoor pens, Clayton noted they want to remove the electric fence as quickly as possible but they can't yet because it's the only thing keeping them in. Besides, there isn't enough space inside for all the dogs.

"We really want to get as many dogs in foster homes and rehabilitated," Clayton said. "We are working on getting them spayed and neutered because we don't need more dogs."

Clayton says anyone who wants to help can check out the website at bfp.org. Dogs are available right now with an adoption fee of $600.

One beagle climbs to the top of his kennel to get a better view of the visitors touring the former flea and tick product testing facility.

An electric fence is all the keeps the dogs from climbing out of their outdoor enclosures. Beagle Freedom Project plans to remove it as quickly as possible.

Over 60 cats are housed at the former flea and tick product testing facility recently purchased by the Beagle Freedom Project.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: LA-based animal rights group gives new life to Oklahoma research dogs