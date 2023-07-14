I tested an electric and a gas-powered Rolls-Royce — and I think the $420,000 Spectre EV is the one to buy for a simple reason

The Rolls-Royce Spectre and Ghost are different underneath but have a ton in common. Tim Levin/Insider

I drove two Rolls-Royces: a traditional gas-powered one and a new electric model.

The electric Spectre takes Rolls-Royce comfort and quietness to the next level.

The gas-powered Ghost sedan is fabulous too, featuring an extravagant interior.

Rolls-Royce has launched its very first electric car, the Spectre, presenting the world's royalty, oil tycoons, and crypto billionaires with a conundrum they've never faced before: to EV or not to EV?

Up until now, no electric cars were really exclusive or extravagant enough for society's highest rollers. Any moderately successful dentist can buy a $100,000 Tesla Model S, which isn't very luxurious to begin with. The $420,000 Spectre is in a league all on its own.

Most Rolls-Royce buyers don't actually have to choose between a combustion-engined or battery-powered model. (The company says its customers own seven vehicles on average.) But at an event marking the Spectre's launch I drove it and a gas-fueled Ghost sedan (worth around $400,000) to see how they stack up.

They're both spectacular in almost every way, but there's one key reason I think the Spectre is the ultimate Rolls-Royce.

Disclosure: Rolls-Royce got me a discounted rate at a nice hotel and kept me fed while I tested the Spectre at a press event in California.

This isn't exactly an apples-to-apples comparison, since the Spectre is a coupe and the Ghost is a larger, four-door sedan.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

But I wanted to see how Rolls-Royce's first electric model is similar to — and different from — its classic V12-powered vehicles.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

The cars have a ton in common. And that was the point.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Again and again, Rolls-Royce executives said that they wanted the Spectre to be "a Rolls-Royce first and an electric car second."

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Rolls-Royce customers know what they like, and they didn't want the brand to reinvent the wheel.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: I got chauffeured in a $500,000 Rolls-Royce and saw firsthand how nice life is for the .1%

So the cars are actually quite similar in overall feel, despite the differences in fuel source.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

Both cabins are chock-full of high-dollar materials and jaw-dropping craftsmanship.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Rolls-Royce didn't fill its first EV with lots of screens and gizmos. Instead, it leaned on what it does best: elegant design and extreme attention to detail.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

In both cars, I was surrounded by acres of buttery-smooth leather.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

Likewise, both had striking bits of actual wood and copious amounts of real metal that was cold to the touch.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ghost was done up in somewhat of a Halloween theme, which I dug.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: You may never need to plug in your electric car again

Both offered the driver and passengers a dazzling assortment of satisfying knobs and switches.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

The fan-speed dials, for example, were leather-wrapped.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

A central knob for controlling the screen prominently displayed the iconic, winged Spirit of Ecstasy symbol.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

In both cars, the doors could close at the press of a button, so neither the driver nor any passengers need to lift a finger.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Both cars have classy digital gauges that look nearly identical to regular, analog dials.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

Both were outfitted with Rolls' optional twinkling headliner that mimics a starry night sky.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Read more: Tesla vs Rivian: How the fresh EV startup compares to the electric-car giant

The Spectre introduces a new option that also adds glimmering stars to the inside of the doors.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

The biggest difference inside the Ghost and Spectre, of course, is the number of seats. The Ghost comfortably seats five, while the Spectre limits things to four.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

So how do they both drive? I did things a bit backward and drove the newer model first.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

As soon as I pulled out on the road, I was struck by how impossibly serene the Spectre felt in motion.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

It wasn’t just quiet — it was practically silent. Even at highway speeds, there was no wind noise, making the experience extra soothing.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Electric motors — since they rely on magnetism and current instead of tiny explosions to function — are super quiet. So that helps.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

And Rolls-Royce says it cleverly positioned the large, under-floor battery to help deaden sound even more.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Plus, thanks to an advanced air suspension, the Spectre floated smoothly down the road like a hovercraft.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Most EVs with over 500 horsepower leap forward with dizzying force every time you hit the accelerator. That's part of what makes them so fun.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

But Rolls made sure the Spectre matched the gentle — yet substantial — power delivery of its other cars.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

It was, without a doubt, the most tranquil, relaxing driving experience I've ever had.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ghost was a very close second.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

Just as Rolls-Royce intended, the driving experience was nearly identical.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

The Ghost was library-quiet and coasted down the road with unparalleled smoothness and effortlessness.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

The biggest difference between the two was the sound and vibration of the Ghost's V12 up front.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

During normal driving, the engine was barely perceptible, despite having 563 horsepower.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

When I gave it the beans — particularly in the more aggressive "Low" setting — the engine roared to life, filling the cabin with an intoxicating rumble.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

The noise was fun. No doubt about it. But the silence felt more special, more luxurious. And that's what a Rolls-Royce is all about.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

The brand's CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, agrees, telling me in an interview: "What you experienced in Spectre is even the next league of driving a Rolls-Royce. Because now it is super silent."

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

"It is silent propulsion in its most fantastic form," he added. "And it brings it, for me, even closer to that vision of flight on land."

The Rolls-Royce Ghost. Tim Levin/Insider

Good news for anyone intrigued by the idea of an electric Rolls but desiring a little more space: Rolls-Royce plans to make only electric vehicles after 2030.

The 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tim Levin/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider