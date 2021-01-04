I tested Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's KFC orders, and I was pleasantly surprised by the healthier option

Erin McDowell
kfc taste test
I compared Khloe Kardashian's "healthy" KFC order and Kim Kardashian's go-to fried chicken meal at the fast-food spot. Erin McDowell/Insider/Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have both been open about their favorite fast-food orders.

  • I decided to put their go-to KFC orders to the test to see which one I preferred: Khloe's "healthy" KFC hack or Kim's fried meal.

  • Surprisingly, I enjoyed Khloe Kardashian's lower-calorie meal of grilled chicken breast and veggies over Kim's buffet of fried chicken and honey-covered biscuits.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are both known for their crack-of-dawn workouts, intense diets, and rocking physiques - but that doesn't mean they don't get KFC every now and again like the rest of us.

After trying and comparing Kim Kardashian's and Kylie Jenner's McDonald's orders, I decided to put two more Kardashian fast-food orders to the test. While Khloe Kardashian chooses a lower-calorie option when she swings by the fast-food chain, Kim apparently goes all out with crispy fried wings, fries, and a biscuit.

Here's what I thought about Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's KFC orders.

Khloe Kardashian's go-to KFC order includes the chain's grilled chicken and vegetable sides.

khloe kardashian kfc order
Khloe Kardashian's KFC order. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images/Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

According to Shape, Khloe orders the Kentucky grilled chicken breast with kernel corn and green beans on the side, which comes to 400 calories. 

The first thing I noticed when I tried to order Khloe's go-to meal from my local KFC is that not all locations offer the same items. While I managed to find grilled chicken at a location near me in Brooklyn, New York, not all locations offered it.

In addition, while one of Khloe's favorite sides is green beans, I couldn't find them at any locations near me. Instead, I opted for the coleslaw, which added 90 calories to Khloe's original order.

The meal came with a half ear of corn on the cob wrapped in foil, one biscuit, a cookie, and the grilled chicken breast for just $5.

khloe kardashian kfc meal
Khloe Kardashian's KFC order. Erin McDowell/Insider

I ordered the food to come to my apartment. Unfortunately, when my order arrived, the box was falling apart due to the heat and moisture of the chicken breast. Eventually, it completely gave way and I had to transfer everything to a plate.

By far, the pièce de résistance of the meal was the chicken breast.

khloe kardashian kfc meal
KFC grilled chicken breast. Erin McDowell/Insider

Khloe Kardashian explained she usually orders the grilled chicken breast because it's lower in calories than the chain's fried options, yet still delicious.

"Grilled chicken is your friend at KFC. The fried options literally add hundreds of calories to the same serving size," she told Shape. "I promise it's still 'finger-lickin' good.'"

I was immediately impressed by the chicken's moist texture and flavorful seasoning.

khloe kardashian kfc meal
KFC grilled chicken breast. Erin McDowell/Insider

It really did look like a homemade chicken breast. However, while the chain advertises the chicken as "slow grilled," I thought it more closely resembled roasted chicken. Despite that fact, the chicken breast exceeded my expectations.

The initial disappointment caused by the box breaking was instantly forgotten after I took a bite.

khloe kardashian kfc meal
KFC grilled chicken breast. Erin McDowell/Insider

The chicken breast's skin was crispy, but underneath the meat was moist, flavorful, and well-seasoned with pepper and other spices. 

I was also impressed by the corn on the cob, especially for a fast-food side dish.

khloe kardashian kfc meal
KFC whole kernel corn. Erin McDowell/Insider

It looked and tasted just like homemade corn in the summertime.

That said, I thought it could have used a little more flavor.

khloe kardashian kfc meal
KFC whole kernel corn. Erin McDowell/Insider

The corn needed a little butter, salt, and pepper to truly impress me. However, for a relatively healthy fast-food item, it fit the bill.

With green beans unavailable at my local KFC restaurants, I ordered a side of coleslaw instead. The decent-sized portion cost $2.

khloe kardashian kfc meal
KFC coleslaw. Erin McDowell/Insider

While I couldn't try Khloe's choice of green beans, I thought the coleslaw was a pretty good alternative if you're trying to get in some extra vegetables.

The coleslaw was fresh, tangy, and added a crunchy element to the rest of the meal.

khloe kardashian kfc meal
KFC coleslaw. Erin McDowell/Insider

I could really taste the carrots but, to me, the dressing was a little thin. 

I thought this meal was well worth it for a family dinner or someone trying to eat on the healthier side.

khloe kardashian kfc meal
Khloe Kardashian's KFC order. Erin McDowell/Insider

For just $7 in all, I got a beautifully seasoned and filling chicken breast, a biscuit, corn, a cookie, and coleslaw. While I thought the packaging should have been changed to accommodate the moist, juicy chicken, I was truly blown away by how much I actually liked this meal. 

I was anxious to see how Kim Kardashian's fried meal would compare.

Kim Kardashian's go-to order at KFC is the chain's famous fried chicken.

kim kardashian kfc
Kim Kardashian's KFC order. Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images/Pavlovska Yevheniia/Shutterstock

She told People her "fave order" from the chicken chain is extra-crispy chicken wings and a biscuit with honey.

While in Paris in February 2020, Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, also stopped by a KFC to order a bucket of fried chicken. In a video posted online, Kardashian could be seen asking West about ordering fries before being pulled away from the self-ordering kiosk machine.

To get the full Kim Kardashian KFC ordering experience, I opted for the chain's crispy wings, biscuit, honey sauce, and secret recipe fries.

kim kardashian kfc meal
Kim Kardashian's KFC order. Erin McDowell/Insider

The wings by themselves cost $5, plus $1.89 for two biscuits and $2 for fries at the location I ordered from. The extra sides made this meal more expensive than Khloe's order, but it still seemed affordable — especially for the amount of food I received.

The meal came with six wings.

kim kardashian kfc meal
KFC crispy chicken wings. Erin McDowell/Insider

Kardashian didn't say whether she usually orders her wings with sauce or not, so I just ordered a box of plain wings in KFC's original recipe seasoning.

Despite being "unsauced," the wings had a slight kick to them.

kim kardashian kfc meal
KFC crispy chicken wing. Erin McDowell/Insider

I was pleasantly surprised by how much flavor the fried batter had. However, I definitely thought the wings could have been a little crispier.

The breading was slightly chewy and didn't have that distinct crunch I usually look for in fried chicken.

The meat was super juicy and practically fell off the bone.

kim kardashian kfc meal
KFC crispy chicken wing. Erin McDowell/Insider

I tried the wings plain and with the chain's ranch dipping sauce. Both ways, I thought they were delicious and filling. I'd definitely order them again, despite the breading being slightly under-fried for my liking.

The biscuit was slightly dense, and I wasn't a huge fan of the honey sauce.

kim kardashian kfc meal
KFC biscuit with honey sauce. Erin McDowell/Insider

While I'm well aware of Kim Kardashian's love for honey when it comes to her fast-food orders, I didn't like the KFC honey sauce nearly as much as the reality star's McDonald's nuggets and honey combo.

The sauce was sickeningly sweet, and I didn't enjoy knowing I was eating honey mixed with corn starch, sugar, and artificial flavors.

The fries, however, were super crunchy and delicious.

kim kardashian kfc meal
KFC secret recipe fries. Erin McDowell/Insider

That said, I definitely didn't think they were necessary to enjoy the meal, which ended up being over 1,000 calories in total.

All in all, I was really torn about which sister's meal I preferred.

kfc kardashians
Khloe Kardashian's and Kim Kardashian's KFC order. Erin McDowell/Insider

However, in the end, I had to give it to Khloe Kardashian. Her order was filling, delicious, and surprisingly satisfying. I thought the high quality of all the menu items made it taste like a homemade meal.

While I was initially trying to avoid fast food in favor of healthier options in the new year, Khloe's order might become a new go-to if I'm craving some "finger-lickin'" goodness.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to congressional ally Devin Nunes

    The president gave the nation's highest civilian honor to one of his most vocal defenders in Congress.

  • Ex-chairman of China Huarong Asset Management sentenced to death

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The former chairman of China Huarong Asset Management Co has been sentenced to death, a court in the northern city of Tianjin said on Tuesday, in one of the country's highest profile corruption cases. Lai Xiaomin was convicted of receiving or seeking bribes totalling 1.788 billion yuan ($276.72 million) from 2008 to 2018, when he was also a senior banking regulator, according to the Secondary Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin. Lai, who was expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2018, was also convicted on a charge of bigamy.

  • Israel says Palestinian arrested in killing of settler

    Israel's internal security agency on Monday released details about a detained Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank last month. The Shin Bet identified the suspect as Muhammad Cabha, 40, from a village near Jenin in the northern West Bank. Cabha is suspected of killing Esther Horgan, a 53-year-old mother of six, while she was out jogging in a forest near her home in the West Bank settlement of Tel Manashe on Dec. 20.

  • America's COVID-19 vaccine effort is 'total chaos,' should add first come, first served option, vaccine expert says

    The U.S. kicked off a second phase of its COVID-19 vaccine campaign on Monday, when health care workers and others at the top of the tiered system began getting their second and final doses of the vaccine. But the rollout of the inoculation effort has been "slow and uneven," The Associated Press reports, "marked by confusion, logistical hurdles, and a patchwork of approaches by state and local authorities."The Trump administration set a goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by Jan. 1, but as of Jan. 4, only 4.5 million had gotten their first shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, out of 15 million doses distributed. There is some resistance to getting vaccinated, but much of the problem seems to be logistics, Politico reports. States are simply struggling to match vaccine shots with the people who want and are qualified to get them. The effort has also been hampered by ineffective communication plans, the lack of any meaningful national outreach and education campaign, and a fractured, sagging health care system."It's total chaos," Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told Politico. "It's increasingly looking like we had a plan that was well-suited to vaccinate Singapore." The U.S. needs to inoculate about a million people a day to get the pandemic contained by September, and Hotez said America won't get those numbers under the current plan. He told Politico the U.S. should scrap its tiered system and supplement the doses shipped to nursing homes and hospitals with mass vaccination venues, like sports stadiums or outdoor tents, where anyone who wanted the vaccine could show up for a shot. "That is in the works in some states," Politico notes.The U.S. needs to "get the vaccine in people's arms," Hoetz said. "The only other choice is to continue with 3,000 deaths a day."More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • 11 Storage Beds to Keep You Organized in 2021

    Read on for space-saving, clutter-clearing magicOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

    Salvador Franco died just weeks after family members and activists reported he was suffering from health problems. A court in November had ordered his transfer to a medical facility, but authorities did not comply, according to Penal Forum attorney Olnar Ortiz. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro's government call him a dictator who has systematically jailed opponents and denied them rights to due process.

  • US may cut Covid vaccine doses by half to speed up rollout

    The US has just inoculated 4.2 million of its people out its 20 million target by 2020

  • Pakistani Shiites rally against killing of coal miners by IS

    Hundreds of Pakistani minority Shiites blocked a key highway Monday on the outskirts the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta for a second straight day to protest the killing of 11 coal miners by the Islamic State group. The miners, members of the country’s minority Shiite Hazara community, were abducted by IS militants in southwestern Baluchistan province on Sunday, taken to a nearby mountain and shot. The attack took place near the Machh coal field, about 48 kilometers (30 miles) east of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.

  • GOP congressmembers won't reject Electoral College vote because party 'depends' on it for presidential wins

    Republican House members against an attempt to oppose the certification of the Electoral College's vote are saying the quiet part of their argument very, very loud.A coalition of 11 GOP senators are planning to join with some House Republicans to oppose the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win on Wednesday, giving debunked claims of election fraud as their reasoning. But another group of seven House congressmembers warned against undermining trust in the Electoral College, saying in a Monday statement that doing so could cost the party its only chance to win a future presidential election.Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Tom McClintock (R-Calif.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) released their joint statement Monday, claiming they do believe "significant abuses in our election system" took place in 2020. The U.S. electoral system should guarantee "only legal votes are cast to select its leaders" and the electors who formally choose them, the statement said. "But only the states have authority to appoint electors," and after they do so, Congress can only count their votes, the group wrote. "To take action otherwise" only "strengthen[s] the efforts of those on the left" who want to end the Electoral College altogether.From there, the groups gets specific about the "purely partisan" side of their argument. Republican presidential candidates have only won the popular vote once in the past 32 years, relying on the Electoral College for the majority of their wins. "If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes ... we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024," the congressmembers finished.Top intelligence officials and former Attorney General William Barr have affirmed there is no evidence of election-altering fraud in the 2020 election.More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

    Saudi Arabia will open its airspace and land border to Qatar in the first step toward ending a years-long diplomatic crisis that deeply divided U.S. defense partners, frayed societal ties and tore apart a traditionally clubby alliance of Gulf states, officials said late Monday. Qatar's only land border has been mostly closed since mid-2017, when Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain launched a blockade against the tiny Gulf state, accusing it of supporting Islamist extremist groups and of having warm ties with Iran.

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • Netherlands brings forward start of COVID-19 vaccination campaign

    The Dutch government will begin its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Wednesday, bringing the start forward by two days. Health workers who are in direct contact with COVID-19 patients or care for elderly in nursing homes will be among the first vaccinated, the health ministry said on Monday. The government had come under public pressure to accelerate its vaccination plans after other European Union member states started rolling out vaccination programmes, and had been urged to help critical care workers first.

  • Georgia election official on Trump call: ‘Nobody I know who would be president would do something like that’

    Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling condemned President Trump’s call with Georgia’s secretary of state, saying, “I personally found it to be something that was not normal, out of place and nobody I know who would be president would do something like that to a secretary of state."

  • Trump evidently thinks Pence can still hand him the election. That's very awkward for Pence.

    Washington, D.C., is bracing for Wednesday, when an array of supporters of President Trump descend on the capital as Congress meets to formally count President-elect Joe Biden's win. "The MAGA crowd is trying to pressure Vice President Mike Pence and Republican lawmakers to refuse to seat Biden over fabricated voter-fraud claims," Politico's Tina Nguyen reports. "It's a doomed plan, given the makeup of Congress, the absent evidence behind the rigged election allegations, and the fact that every important state has already certified Biden's win."But Trump evidently believes, incorrectly, that Pence can sway the outcome of Wednesday's pro forma joint session of Congress, which he will preside over in his role as Senate president. "I hope Mike Pence comes through for us," Trump said at a rally in Georgia on Monday night. "If he doesn't come through, I won't like him quite as much." That may have been a joke, but in private, Trump has "directly pressed Mr. Pence to find an alternative to certifying Mr. Biden's win, such as preventing him from having 270 electoral votes and letting the election be thrown to the House to decide," The New York Times reports. Pence's duties are actually very limited.Trump thinks "Pence's role will be akin to that of chief justice, an arbiter who plays a role in the outcome," the Times reports. "In reality, it will be more akin to the presenter opening the Academy Award envelope and reading the name of the movie that won Best Picture, with no say in determining the winner." This Washington Post video explains the process and why the GOP challenge is doomed to failure."President Trump's real understanding of this process is minimal," Scott Reed, a Republican strategist, told the Times. Pence's aides view his role as largely ceremonial, the Times adds, but one Pence confidante said it will be "gut-wrenching" for the loyal vice president to declare Biden the winner on television, and Pence "will need to balance the president's misguided beliefs about government with his own years of preaching deference to the Constitution."Pence has scrapped a planned post-certification trip abroad, so after doing his scripted duties on Wednesday, "he will have to compensate by showing his fealty" to Trump, the Times reports, citing members of Pence's inner circle. The types of display of fealty are reportedly still being worked out.More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit

  • Just 1% of Californians immunized amid slow vaccine rollout

    Distribution hiccups and logistical challenges have slowed the initial coronavirus vaccine rollout in California, setting a pace that’s “not good enough,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said. The state is trying to execute the massive immunization campaign “with a sense of urgency that is required of this moment and the urgency that people demand,” but so far only about 1% of California’s 40 million residents have been vaccinated, the Democratic governor said. The 454,000 doses of vaccine that have been administered in California represent just a third of the more than nearly 1.3 million received in the state so far, according to the California Department of Public Health.

  • Explainer: How close is Iran to producing a nuclear bomb?

    A 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is being eroded and efforts to revive the pact face a new challenge with a decision by Tehran to resume 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility. The accord's restrictions on Iran's atomic work had one objective: to extend the "breakout time" for Tehran to produce enough fissile material for a bomb, if it decided to make one, to at least a year from about two to three months. Iran maintains that it has never sought nuclear weapons and never would.

  • Boris Johnson announces new national lockdown in England amid 'alarming' COVID-19 variant spread

    Amid the "alarming" spread of a more transmissible COVID-19 variant, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new national lockdown in England.During an address on Monday, Johnson said it's "clear" that England must "go into a national lockdown" that's "tough enough to contain" the new coronavirus variant, as it's been "both frustrating and alarming to see the speed" with which it has been spreading."That means the government is once again instructing you to stay at home," Johnson said.Those in England are being ordered to only leave home for "limited reasons," including to shop for essentials, exercise, seek medical assistance, escape domestic abuse, or go to work if working from home isn't possible. Schools are also being instructed to move to remote instruction, "except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers."Johnson's announcement came after the United Kingdom's chief medical officers warned that the National Health Service could become overwhelmed in some areas within 21 days without new measures."I know how tough this is," Johnson said. "And I know how frustrated you are, and I know that you've had more than enough of government guidance about defeating this virus. But now, more than ever, we must pull together. ... The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet, but I really do believe that we're that we're entering the last phase of the struggle." > "The weeks ahead will be the hardest yet, but I really do believe we are entering the last stage of this struggle."> > PM Boris Johnson says "now more than ever we must pull together" as he announces a new national lockdown for England.> > Live: https://t.co/4r44mLKks4 pic.twitter.com/WVyCErYfFG> > -- Sky News (@SkyNews) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com McConnell stares down the barrel of Trump's gun After getting vaccinated, New Orleans woman delivers a blunt message to non-believers Colbert's Late Show turns Trump's Georgia election call into a Stevie Wonder hit