Thousand Fell makes zero-waste, closed-loop, recyclable sneakers. The company says its sneakers are water- and stain-resistant, thanks to a natural quartz barrier. We tested a white pair of its sneakers against the toughest stains — grass, red wine, and coffee — to see if they hold up better than standard white sneakers. For more, check out: https://www.thousandfell.com/ https://www.instagram.com/thousand_fell/