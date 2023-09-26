Tester, Baldwin join list of Democratic senators calling for Menendez to resign

Sens. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) and Jon Tester (Mont.) on Tuesday became the fourth and fifth Democratic senators to call on Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) to resign from his position following his indictment on federal corruption charges last week.

“The indictment spells out deeply troubling allegations against Senator Menendez that breach the American people’s trust and compromise his ability to effectively represent his constituents,” Baldwin said in a statement.

“While Senator Menendez enjoys the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and will have his day in court to defend himself, I believe it’s best for his constituents, the American people, and our national security for the Senator to step down.”

Tester also released a short statement soon after Baldwin Tuesday morning.

“I’ve read the detailed charges against Senator Menendez and find them deeply disturbing. While he deserves a fair trial like every other American, I believe Senator Menendez should resign for the sake of the public’s faith in the U.S. Senate,” he wrote.

Baldwin and Tester join Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), John Fetterman (Pa.), and Peter Welch (Vt.) on the list of senators who have called for Menendez to step down from Congress.

“The shocking and specific allegations against Senator Menendez have wholly compromised his capacity to be that effective Senator,” Welch wrote Monday evening in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I encourage Senator Menendez to resign.”

Menendez, along with his wife, Nadine, was indicted on federal bribery charges on Friday.

Prosecutors allege that the couple received hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to assist three New Jersey businessmen and their interests in Egypt. Federal authorities also found nearly $500,000 in cash and $100,000 in gold at the couple’s residence during a raid last year.

Menendez has denied the allegations against him. He said at a news conference on Monday that he plans to fight the charges against him.

“The allegations leveled against me are just that: allegations,” Menendez said in Union City, N.J. “I recognized that this will be the biggest fight yet. But as I have stated through this whole process, I firmly believe that when all of the facts are presented, not only will I be exonerated, but I will still be New Jersey’s senior senator.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.