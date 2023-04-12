He testified he stabbed her. The jury took days to convict, issuing contradictory verdicts

Christopher W. Martin, 32, demonstrates with his arms while testifying Friday in his defense during his trial on murder charges in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. He was charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Erika D. Daniels, more than two dozen times.

Christopher W. Martin testified last week in his own defense at his trial on murder charges that he stabbed his girlfriend, 30-year-old Erika D. Daniels, after she came at him with a knife in 2018 at his apartment in Columbus' South Side.

Daniels had 26 stab wounds all over her body, including to the neck and heart, according to the autopsy report.

Martin called 911 after the stabbing and was recorded saying, “I just made a big mistake.”

After a trial last week in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, a jury deliberated for a couple hours on Friday, all of Monday and Tuesday morning. On Tuesday afternoon, the jury said they had reached an impasse, but the judge told them to keep trying. They did, and they continued for several hours on Wednesday before reaching unusual verdicts.

The jury found Martin, 32, guilty of aggravated murder during a kidnapping, and of one count each of murder and kidnapping. The jury found Martin not guilty of a second count of aggravated murder, but did find him guilty of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter.

Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Cocroft will sentence Martin on May 9. He faces a mandatory sentence for aggravated murder of life in prison. Cocroft could sentence Martin to life without the opportunity for parole or give him the opportunity for parole some time after at least 20 years.

Jury's verdicts conflicting, inconsistent, defense attorney says

Martin’s defense attorney, Robert Krapenc, said during the trial last week that the jury should find Martin guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter instead of aggravated murder or murder charges.

Krapenc said the stabbing incident was not planned and Martin was provoked.

Martin, who took the stand in his own defense, testified Daniels came at him with a knife first.

Krapenc told The Dispatch Wednesday that the jury's verdicts contradict each other since a finding for voluntary manslaughter requires evidence that the defendant was provoked, while a finding for aggravated murder does not require provocation. He declined to comment further until doing more research on how to handle this inconsistency.

Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Lenert said during the trial that even if you were to believe that Daniels started the fight, "it takes a long time to stab somebody 26 times."

The death of Erika Daniels

Just after 6 p.m. on May 9, 2018, a 911 caller said a man was beating a woman who was screaming for help from a second-floor window.

Minutes later, Martin called 911. He said he made a "big mistake" and repeatedly said, “oh my God” without answering the dispatcher’s questions before hanging up.

Martin lived above a storefront in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue. Franklin County prosecutors said Daniels was trying to escape out the apartment window and walk onto the roof, but Martin would not let her and dragged her back inside by the neck.

Two different witnesses testified during Martin’s trial this week that they saw Daniels through the window screaming for help, an said they saw Martin grab Daniels by the neck to pull her back inside. One said that Daniels screamed, “He’s trying to kill me.”

Christopher W. Martin, 32, testified in his own defense Friday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in his trial on charges accusing him of killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Erika D. Daniels, by stabbing her more than two dozen times on May 9, 2018.

Martin testified on his own behalf Friday that the couple had been drinking that day. Daniels refused to leave his apartment when he asked her to, he said, and she began banging on the walls. He said Daniels initiated a confrontation, grabbing multiple kitchen knives which he kept taking from her.

Martin said they tussled and he believed at the time Daniels had stabbed him in the neck — though there was no stab wound to his neck. Martin had cuts to his arm and hands.

Martin said he then had an “out-of-body experience” and began stabbing Daniels.

Assistant Prosecutor Alexis Dorsey told the jury during closing arguments that Martin wants to claim he stabbed willy-nilly, but he didn’t stop after a few stabs.

“... Being stabbed in the heart is personal,” Dorsey said. “This was a planned attack to make sure Erika died that day … The defendant’s actions were deliberate and violent.”

Getting to trial five years later

Cocroft found Martin incompetent to stand trial on Oct. 31, 2018 and he was committed to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare, a state psychiatric hospital in Columbus, to be restored to competency.

Martin was found competent to stand trial in July 2019.

Krapenc is Martin’s third court-appointed defense attorney. Martin complained about his previous attorneys and Cocroft appointed him new counsel.

On Monday, April 3, before the trial began, Martin raised concerns about going to trial, including concerns about Krapenc.

Cocroft said last Monday in court that she had appointed Martin highly professional and capable attorneys and would not delay the trial again.

“I find this to be another attempt to delay these proceedings,” Cocroft said to Martin in court.

Before the trial began, Cocroft also made sure Martin understood that if he proceeded to trial, prosecutors would withdraw their plea offer.

Franklin County prosecutors had given Martin the chance to plead guilty to murder, and in exchange they would have recommended Cocroft sentence Martin to life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 20 years.

