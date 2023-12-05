New testimony about alleged tax appeal scheme in Ed Burke trial

TechCrunch

A source sent me a photo of a peculiar notebook received by someone who attended Google's K&I Black Summit in August but only recently looked through the merchandise from the event. On the inside of the notebook, however, it reads verbatim, “I was just cotton the moment, but I came back to take your notes.” The notebook is funny because it’s one of those things that, if given to a crowd of any other race, the slogan inside would have meant relatively nothing.