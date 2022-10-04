Testimony to begin in sexual assault trial

Oct. 4—Trial is expected to begin today for a Hunt County man charged with sexual assault of a child.

Jury selection was conducted Monday in the 196th District Court in the trial of Thomas Michael Totten of Greenville. Opening arguments and testimony are set to get underway this morning,

Totten, 62, was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in May 2020 on one count of sexual assault of a child-continuous. He has pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleged that Totten assaulted a child on more than one occasion on or about Feb. 1, 2018.

Totten advised the court Monday that should he be found guilty, the jury will determine punishment.

Records indicate Totten was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in the 1900 block of Joe Ramsey Boulevard on March 6, 2020, and he was later released on $125,000 bond.

The Hunt County District Attorney's Office filed multiple subpoenas last week for witnesses expected to testify for the prosecution.

The charge is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.