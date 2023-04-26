Testimony begins in Abrams trial

Apr. 25—PLATTSBURGH — The murder trial of Vincent M. Abrams continued Tuesday as the prosecution and defense gave their opening statements to the jury that morning.

A presentation of evidence began in the afternoon.

WYLIE RECAPS CASE

In District Attorney Andrew Wylie's opening statement, he indicated to the jurors that over the course of the trial, they can expect to hear testimonies from several witnesses and be presented with evidence that will prove, "beyond a reasonable doubt," that Abrams is guilty in the murder of Melissa Myers last summer.

Wylie, continuing on that point, then recapped the case for the jurors.

He began with the early morning of June 4, 2022, when Myers was found dead in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh.

After she was found, an autopsy was scheduled the following day, Wylie said, where a Glens Falls medical examiner ruled Myers' death a homicide, citing multiple stab wounds in her neck.

Photographs of the injuries were to be shown in court at some point, Wylie added.

Multiple officers from the local and federal level then came together to launch an investigation into Myers' death, he said.

From then until June 9, when Abrams was eventually arrested, Wylie said several dozen interviews were conducted as the investigation into Myers' death continued.

TIED ABRAMS TO SCENE

Wylie said through interviews, they learned Abrams had been at Myers' apartment hours before the murder occurred doing drugs like "crack and heroin" with Myers' sister Renee Cator and Myers' friend Evita Stacey. At a court preliminary hearing last June, Cator testified to that fact and she reiterated that Tuesday.

Wylie said previous testimony from City Taxi driver James Loveday put Abrams at the scene. Loveday said he saw an African American man with a slender build running away from the apartment carrying something long under his arm around 1:30 a.m. on June 4, Wylie established.

Story continues

Also, Abrams' own words, saying he saw a dead body and left, also put himself at the scene of the crime early that morning, Wylie said.

Residents' Ring cameras, as well as cameras at Lake Champlain Pools and Spas right across the road from Myers' apartment and cameras at Maplefields on U.S. Avenue, helped track Abrams after he left the apartment.

Wylie said around 35 minutes after the murder had happened, Abrams was spotted on Sailly Avenue wearing a different pair of clothes (white shirt, shorts and boots) than what he was previously wearing (flannel and jeans).

ABRAMS ARREST

What led to Abrams' arrest on June 9 was the discovery of multiple pieces of evidence near Lucinda Storage on Sailly Avenue, Wylie said.

At that location, Myers' Michael Kors purse with a cinderblock sitting atop it, a long piece of a purple vacuum from Myers' apartment, a crack pipe belonging to Cator with Abrams' DNA on it and two knives sticking out of the ground were found by Plattsburgh City Police Det. Ron Parmeter.

This evidence was enough to arrest and charge Abrams. Wylie said with the found evidence, it was determined Abrams committed robbery before fleeing from the apartment, which brought his charges to first-degree murder.

Wylie concluded his opening statement by walking over to Abrams, who was sitting in tan clothing next to defense attorney Greg LaDuke, pointing at him and saying "... Vincent Abrams took the life of Melissa Myers."

DEFENSE OPENING STATEMENT

The defense's opening statement was much shorter than the prosecution's.

LaDuke said if there was any reasonable doubt over the course of the trial that Abrams committed the crimes, the jurors took an oath to find his client not guilty.

He said there were just two words for probably: not guilty.

LaDuke clarified to jurors that finding Abrams not guilty does not mean they want him to "run for president." He also said he wouldn't expect them to want him as the pope or even believe he is the greatest guy.

WITNESSES TESTIFY

Wylie and Assistant District Attorney Vivian Joo called six witnesses in afternoon testimony including Myers' sisters, Crystal Myers and Renee Cator.

Cator lived with Melissa at 97 Boynton Ave., and said on the day of June 3 several people had come to the apartment to use drugs during the day and into the evening.

Later in the evening, Cator said she, Melissa and Abrams, who had just arrived at the apartment, walked to a nearby liquor store to purchase liquor. Cator told Wylie that Abrams was wearing jeans, a buttoned up shirt and a gray sweater and had a backpack.

Later in the evening, Cator said Melissa cleared the apartment out because she was expecting a visit later from her, "plug", which she explained was a person who provided drugs for sale. She identified the plug as Melvin Anderson from the New York City area, who was known as Big M.

FINDING THE BODY

Cator said that as she was leaving the apartment, she saw Abrams and Melissa talking at the door of the apartment and Melissa looked alarmed and was shaking her head no.

She went to check on Melissa and Abrams left.

Cator went on to a friend's house in Beekmantown to party some more. Around 3:15 or 3:30 a.m., she said she got a message from Anderson. She tried to call Melissa, but got no answer.

Anderson picked up Cator in Beekmantown and took her back to the Boynton Avenue apartment.

Cator said she had to get into the apartment through a window because she did not have a key to the door.

Once inside, she said she found Melissa lying on the floor near the bathroom.

Cator said she called 9-1-1 and Anderson left before police or EMTs arrived.

TESTIMONY TO CONTINUE

Earlier in testimony, City of Plattsburgh Firefighter Adam Favro, an emergency medical technician, and former City Police Patrolman Bryce Labarge, who both responded to the 9-1-1 call, said they saw Melissa Myers laying on her right side, covered in blood with her pants down around her knees.

Labarge said he is now a member of the New York State Police.

Upon questioning, Cator said that Melissa had been known to keep money inside her pants and drugs inside her vagina.

Cator told LaDuke that she did not mention Anderson to police the first time she talked to them because Melissa had told her to protect him.

Cator said she did not know where Anderson went after he left the Boynton Avenue apartment.

Testimony will resume Wednesday in Clinton County Court before Judge William Favreau.

Email: cnewton@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: CarlySNewton