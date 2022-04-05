Testimony begins in Bakersfield 3 murder trial

Apr. 5—Opening statements were delivered Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing one of the Bakersfield 3, and the prosecution concluded the first day by calling upon police and a witness to testify.

Prosecutor Eric Smith began by explaining to the jury each of the 34 felony charges against Matthew Queen, which include first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Micah Holsonbake, one of the Bakersfield 3. The other charges include threatening with intent to terrorize, assault and a slew of weapons charges.

The Bakersfield 3 includes Baylee Despot, James Kulstad and Holsonbake, who went missing in March 2018. Holsonbake's body has not been found but partial remains have been recovered by officials.

Despot is also charged in the death of Holsonbake. However, she has been missing since 2018. Kulstad died in a drive-by shooting, which remains unsolved and is unrelated to this case. Police said Kulstad ran in the same circles as Queen and Despot.

Smith's opening statements included text messages from Queen that detailed violent threats, such as tying someone to a chair and killing them, while calling himself the "boogeyman." With these messages, Smith sought to show the similarity between Queen's pattern of behavior and the manner in which he is alleged to have killed Holsonbake, he said.

Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy delivered brief statements at the conclusion of Smith's opening statements and said his client is innocent.

"You might not like Mr. Queen ... you may even hate Mr. Queen," Hennessy said. "But you will not think him responsible in Mr. Holsonbake's death."

Opening statement

Matthew Vandecasteele, an associate of Queen's, pleaded no contest to an accessory charge in Holsonbake's death in exchange for testimony against Queen. He told police Despot and Queen arrived at his apartment in March 2018 because they wanted to use his detached garage to "get information about a firearm" from Holsonbake, according to Smith's opening statement.

Story continues

Queen and Despot were in Vandecasteele's garage for about three hours, and when Despot returned, she was "visibly shaken," Vandecasteele told police, according to Smith.

Queen returned the next day and asked for Vandecasteele's help to "help me get rid of something," Smith said, though the prosecutor added the contents of which Queen sought to dispose of were unknown.

Smith added Vandecasteele said he didn't go because he was on drugs, so Queen went. When Queen came back, he had dirt on his truck and cellphone data showed Queen drove to the Maricopa and Taft areas, Smith said.

Vandecasteele told police there was a stain, and police later found fingerprints on a shelf in his garage, which ended up testing positive for Holsonbake's blood, the prosecutor said.

In August 2018, people playing in Hart Park found a black bag that contained the severed arm of Holsonbake, a sweater with red trim and orange-and-black rope, Smith said. The rope was similar to a spool of rope found inside Queen's residence, according to Smith.

A saw was used to cut off the arm, Smith said. A skull and some other bones were also found in a black bag found near Lake Ming in August 2021, and through the comparison of dental records, the skull was determined to be Holsonbake's, the prosecutor added.

Smith said Holsonbake's death was caused by severe head injuries. While no bullet was recovered, a gunshot wound could not be ruled out, he told the jury.

After the bones were recovered, the case could only move forward after Matthew Vandecasteele decided to provide vital information about the case, Smith said. Vandecasteele came to the police after finding out his ex-girlfriend, Sara Wedemeyer, had a baby with Queen while he was in prison, Smith added.

Witness testimony

Testimony in the case began with Bakersfield Police Officer George Vasquez saying he conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a car in which Queen and his girlfriend Baylee Despot were driving. After pulling them over, Vasquez said, officers found guns in the car.

Officer Trent Alexander then testified that some of the guns found did not have serial numbers, and appeared to be custom-built.

Despot's friend Megan Farmer followed the officers with testimony about how Queen's trouble with Holsonbake began during a 2017 New Year's Eve party attended by a group of friends, including Queen, Queen's girlfriend Baylee Despot, Farmer, Holsonbake and others.

At this gathering, Queen discovered a gun was stolen from him and began accusing Holsonbake and a man Farmer identified as her "baby's daddy" of stealing the weapon, Farmer said.

Farmer testified she overheard Queen telling Despot he wanted to torture and kill Holsonbake in a garage. Despot is also charged in the death of Holsonbake, but she has been missing since 2018.

When Smith asked Farmer why she didn't go to police, Farmer said she didn't think the threat was legitimate because "Who tortures somebody?" she asked rhetorically.

Farmer testified that she was threatened by Queen on two separate occasions, including a January 2018 car trip with her, Queen and Holsonbake, when the three drove into an orchard. Queen pointed a gun at Farmer, and she got on her knees and begged for her life. Holsonbake jumped from the car while it was moving to escape, Farmer said.

In a separate incident, Queen told Farmer to "get the (expletive) out of the house" after Farmer told Despot to leave their relationship. Farmer told the jury Queen pointed a gun at her while her 1-year-old daughter was in the room.

Smith then showed the jury Facebook messages in a group chat between Farmer, Despot, Matthew Vandecasteele and Micah Holsonbake. Farmer said in one of the messages that Holsonbake described the look on Queen's face as of someone who was driving them "to the orchards to be executed."

During cross-examination, Hennessy briefly questioned one of the officers about a magazine that was found underneath a rifle case during the traffic stop before Farmer was called to testify.

The trial recessed for the day in the middle of Hennessy's cross-examination of Farmer, and questioning over whether Holsonbake's fear over the trip to the orchards could have been caused by an unrelated incident, and not the trip Farmer referenced.

Hennessy's cross-examination of Farmer is scheduled to continue Tuesday.