Testimony begins in capital murder trial in 2020 shooting in west Abilene

Opening remarks and testimony began Tuesday in the trial of an Abilene man accused of fatally shooting a Sweetwater man during a robbery at a west Abilene apartment complex in early 2020.

Judge Jeff Probst of 104th District Court is presiding over the jury trial of Javeeontae Evans, who was indicted for capital murder and aggravated robbery in the Jan. 28, 2020, death of Jaden Hernandez, 19, of Sweetwater.

The punishment options in Texas for a defendant found guilty of capital murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Evans, then 19, was arrested two days after the shooting at Little Elm Condominiums at South Seventh Street and Ruidosa Avenue.

He has been in the Taylor County Jail since Jan. 30, 2020, and his bond for the capital murder charge was set at $250,000.

For the state, Assistant District Attorney Joel Wilks told the jury that Evans had planned to rob Hernandez of his property and shot him during a struggle for the victim's backpack.

"This was a setup," Wilks said.

Abilene police had reported at the time of the incident that the backpack contained marijuana and possibly cash.

Defense attorney Jenny Henley in her opening remarks said that while agreeing with the prosecution on some elements of the incident, the state will not have enough evidence for a capital murder conviction, which requires proof that Evans intended to harm Hernandez.

"At the end of the day, this crime was not capital murder," Henley said.

The night of the shooting

Abilene police officer Marc Valentine testified he was the first to arrive about 10:45 p.m. at the apartments to investigate a report of a gunshot and an injured subject.

Valentine said he found Hernandez lying on his stomach between vehicles in the complex's north-side parking lot.

The victim had what appeared to be a bullet hole in his back, the officer said. The officer rendered first aid and soon was joined by two other police officers. No witnesses were in the parking lot at the time, and officers began canvassing the area.

A spent bullet casing was found inside the apartment complex atrium, an Abilene police forensics specialist testified.

An ambulance crew arrived, and Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace, according to an earlier police report.

One of the witnesses who testified Tuesday morning was a classmate of Evans. The two young men had grown up in Sweetwater and were attending Angelo State University at the time of the shooting.

The witness rode in Hernandez's vehicle when the victim drove from San Angelo to Abilene to make money, the witness said. But, he said he did not know exactly how Hernandez was going to make that money. The two eventually ended up in the apartment complex parking lot when a man, later identified as Evans, entered the back passenger seat.

Hernandez left the vehicle with Evans and walked toward an apartment breezeway, the witness said.

Several minutes later, the witness heard a gunshot. He was scared and fled the vehicle, he said, eventually hiding in a nearby field. He texted Hernandez several times, he said.

The witness testified he called his girlfriend in San Angelo. She picked him up and took him to Sweetwater. The next day, the witness, accompanied by an attorney, met with Abilene police to discuss the incident.

In answering questions alternatively from the prosecution and defense, the witness said repeatedly said he did not call 911 or talk with police at the scene because he was scared.

More than 30 witnesses have been subpoenaed to testify in the trial, which is expected to last several days.

