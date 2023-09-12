Testimony begins in Clay County Sheriff Lyde official oppression trial

MONTAGUE — Testimony in the trial of suspended Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde began Tuesday. Lyde faces two charges of official oppression by holding Landon Paul Goad and Sarah Lynn Johnson in jail and not releasing them after a magistrate determined there was no probable cause for their arrests. The trial this week is only related to the charges of official oppression related to the holding of Goad.

Special prosecutor Staley Heatly told jurors Lyde held the couple in the Clay County Jail illegally and concealed a probable cause affidavit that would have set them free. Although the couple was arrested on a Saturday, they were not released until the following Tuesday.

Much of the morning Tuesday was devoted to viewing video of a news conference Lyde called after he was accused, in which he said he was out of town during the incident and did not become aware of it until he returned on Monday.

Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde gives a weekly update to residents Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, after a judge scuttled a temporary restraining order against him.

Lyde is also charged with tampering with government documents in connection with the court affidavits that were filed in the case.

The charges are Class A misdemeanors which carry a maximum penalty of up to a year in jail and $4,000 fines if he is convicted.

Clay County deputies were called to the couple’s home in Henrietta on July 10, 2021. Johnson and Goad were arrested on domestic violence charges, although the couple denied they were fighting.

Senior Justice Lee Gabriel, bottom right, held a hearing Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, to determine whether a temporary restraining order against Lyde should be dissolved.

Lyde has claimed he is innocent of holding them longer than the law allows.

The former Department of Public Safety trooper was elected sheriff in 2020 and took office Jan. 1, 2021. Since then, he has been a lightning rod for controversy.

In September 2022, a woman who worked with his office sued Lyde and others alleging the sheriff disliked her because she was a lesbian and brought said he brought trumped up criminal charges against her. The charges were later dismissed.

A hearing to remove the Lyde as chairman of the Clay County Memorial Hospital Board ended with Lyde resigning the post.

In October 2022, Lyde unsuccessfully tried to get a warrant to arrest Clay County Judge Mike Campbell on allegations of violating open meetings laws.

Lyde was suspended from office in February on unrelated allegations of sexual harassment of women in the Sheriff’s Office. He lost a bid to return to work at an Aug. 11 hearing.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Testimony begins in Clay County Sheriff Lyde official oppression trial