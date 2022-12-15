Testimony begins in kidnapping, rape trial

Dec. 14—LIMA — Testimony in the trial for a Lima man charged with kidnapping, rape and gross sexual imposition began Wednesday after a lengthy jury selection process.

Scott Catlett, 64, is accused of picking up a 21-year-old man under the guise of needing help with repairs on his camper but taking him to a motel instead, where he wouldn't let the man leave and sexually assaulting him on Sept. 25, 2021.

The Lima News does not identify victims or alleged victims of sexual assault.

The alleged victim testified on Wednesday that he had known Catlett since he was 14, and lived with him briefly in 2014 to escape abuse at home. He said at the time of the incident, he was living in Vandalia with his sister and he drove to Lima with his brother to go fishing with some cousins.

The man said Catlett texted him asking for help repairing his camper in Cairo and said he would give him and his brother gas money to go back to Vandalia in return. The man said he agreed and Catlett picked him up at around 6:30 p.m. and they stopped at a gas station and drove around before Catlett pulled into the parking lot of the Red Carpet Inn.

The alleged victim said Catlett told him they would only be there for a few minutes and invited him to a room for which he already had a key. The man said he took a shower after a long day of fishing after Catlett offered it to him.

He said Catlett later pressured him to take two pills that he didn't want to take. He said he eventually laid on a bed to relieve his aching back and Catlett turned him over and pulled his pants and boxers off despite his protests.

The alleged victim said Catlett fondled his genitals and assaulted him anally with his fingers before he was able to pull his legs out from under the older man and he locked himself in the bathroom, where he texted his brother to call the Allen County Sheriff's Office and texted his sister about what had happened.

In texts from the alleged victim to his brother, he urged him to get help because he didn't feel safe. He told his brother that he "was just sexually violated."

Story continues

Testimony from the alleged victim's younger brother appeared to corroborate his story. He said he was scared for his brother's safety throughout their text conversation and after he arrived outside the motel in an attempt to pick the man up.

The man's brother said after Catlett was arrested, he took the alleged victim to the hospital for a rape kit.

Allen County Sheriff's Office Deputy Izak Ackerman, who responded to the call, testified that Catlett told him he and the young man had been hanging out that day and had gotten the motel room together. He said Catlett denied the allegations against him.

Ackerman said the alleged victim appeared to be in shock before and while filling out a witness statement form.

A recording from a police cruiser in which Allen County Sheriff's Office Matt Gill spoke with Catlett was played for the jury. The defendant appeared frustrated after he sat down in the back of the car.

Catlett repeated, "Cody, please" to himself several times and wondered aloud what was going on in the recording.

Catlett told Gill that the young man had contacted him that day and asked him to hang out, so the two got a hotel room and were watching television. He said that nothing sexual happened between the two men.

Gill said there was a "large, brown" pill bottle inside a duffel bag in the room.

Testimony will resume Thursday at 8:30 a.m.