Testimony begins in murder trial of 3 ex-deputies

Oct. 15—SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Several prosecution witnesses testified Thursday about what they saw Eurie Lee Martin doing and what he endured at the hands of three ex-sheriff's deputies before he took his last breath on the afternoon of July 7, 2017.

It marked the first day of testimony in the trial of Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott, all of whom are on trial for murder in the death of the 58-year-old Martin, who lived in Milledgeville.

The three former lawmen are on trial in Washington County Superior Court in Sandersville on multiple criminal charges, including two counts each of felony murder. They are being prosecuted jointly by Middle Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Kelly Weathers and Special Assistant District Attorney Hayward Altman, the former district attorney.

The victim, who had schizophrenia, set out on a journey that took him from his home in Baldwin County to Washington County on a hot, summer day, where the temperature and heat index had reached high marks. He went to see some of his relatives who lived in the neighboring county. Since he didn't have transportation, he walked practically everywhere he ever went.

Martin's quest to see relatives wasn't on foot unusual. He had made the journey in the past and he never encountered any problems, except the hardship of the journey itself.

The day in question, however, changed Martin's life, as well as the lives of the three defendants forever.

The fate of the former deputies, who had once worn the badge of the Washington County Sheriff's Office will soon rest in the hands of a 12-person jury of their peers as they eventually weigh the testimony and weigh the evidence in the case.

The trial resumes Friday morning at 9 a.m. before Dublin Senior Superior Court Judge H. Gibbs Flanders Jr.,

Howell, who worked part-time as a deputy sheriff, had a full-time job for several years with the Georgia Department of Corrections. He is represented by lead defense attorney Shawn M. Merzlak.

The other two defendants, Copeland and Scott, meanwhile, are being represented by Pierce G. Blitch IV and Mark M. Shaefer.

On Thursday afternoon, one of the state's witnesses, Susan Elaine Steel, a nursing professor who along with her husband, Lee Bentley, live directly across from where Martin died after he was repeatedly tased by the defendants, said she and her husband saw Martin walking earlier that afternoon on Kings Road.

"I believe that my husband and I passed Mr. Martin walking on the road on our way home,"

Steel told Altman as the state's 10th witness and last person to testify Thursday.

Steel said she and her husband were returning home that afternoon from Athens.

"I'm fairly certain that we passed him because I just remembered thinking that it was strange that someone would be walking on such a hot, muggy day," Steel said. "I wished a thousand times that we had stoped and offered him water and a ride."

Water was what Martin had sought earlier when he approached the home of Cyrus Harris Jr. Martin didn't need a cup. He had a soda can in one had and wanted to fill it with water from an outside spigot.

But because Harris didn't know him and described him as "filthy," he refused Martin's request for some water.

During testimony earlier in the day, Harris said he told the man to exit his property. Martin did as Harris had requested.

The exchange led Harris, who was cutting his grass at the time, to call 911 to report a suspicious person to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

It subsequently led to a confrontation between Howell — the first deputy to arrive on the scene — and Martin. A second deputy, Copeland, later arrived.

Steel's husband, Bentley, under questioning by Weathers, testified before his wife that the couple watched the struggle that ensued between the deputies and Martin.

"We watched them struggling with this guy," Bentley said. "They had two of the officers get on top of him to hold him down. And the third guy was in the middle, and as I say, he was yelling at him to pull his arm out."

Bentley said after a while, that the deputies stopped and stood up.

"And the middle guy went back to the car," Bentley said. "The other two just stood there."

The man, who later became known to Bentley and Steele as Eurie Lee Martin, stayed there on the ground.

"My wife says to me, 'They didn't kill him,' and I said, no they wouldn't kill him," Bentley said. "But he was dead. He just lay there. One guy kinda kicked at his hood that the guy, my guess was wearing, and kinda flipped it over his head. It was like it was no more than a dead animal. It was, like I said, shocking."

Prosecution testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.