Testimony begins in Ottumwa shootout trial

Mar. 24—OTTUMWA — Prosecutors warned the 14-member jury Wednesday they will hear a lot of evidence in the trial that stems from a 2018 robbery and shootout with police.

Attorneys for the two defendants, however, say the state will lack evidence to prove the defendants are guilty of 10 counts of attempted murder as well as charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and willful injury.

The trial of Michael Bibby, 35, and Dalton Cook, 26, began with opening statements and witness testimony on Wednesday in Wapello County. Both have pled not guilty to the charges against them.

Prosecutors say they were two of three men who robbed a home and then evaded police, at times shooting at them. The third man, David Roy White, of Fairfield, was shot and killed by police during a shootout.

"There are a lot of witnesses, a lot of exhibits of evidence you're going to see," Wapello County assistant attorney Terri Quartucci said in her opening statements. "But really, what happened, happened in a very short amount of time."

Police were called due to a report of a shooting at 831 S. Lillian St. in Ottumwa's south side on Aug. 3, 2018. Colt Stewart was in front of the residence on his phone about 1:30 p.m. that day when he was approached by three men wearing masks, one of them he said with an AR-15 style gun.

At first, Stewart thought he knew the men and they were playing a joke. But one of the men, whom he said was short and with red hair, displayed a knife and knocked Stewart's phone to the ground.

Realizing he didn't know the individuals, he began to fight back, Stewart testified. Someone shouted "shoot him," Stewart said. Someone did, and Stewart fell to the ground. He testified he didn't hear the gunshot or know he had been shot until he realized he couldn't stand back up and saw the blood.

As he crawled toward the street, the three men entered the residence where they awoke the homeowners.

Stewart testified he lost consciousness and woke up in the hospital. He spent three months there and continues to struggle with mobility to this day. He entered and left the courtroom with the use of a cane on Wednesday.

Stewart was unable to identify who the three men were.

Joseph Garrett was in the residence sleeping when he said he awoke to a man pointing a gun at him, demanding cash and drugs. He testified the man took his wife at gunpoint.

During cross-examination, defense attorneys brought up the homeowner's methamphetamine usage and that they'd previously sold or gave small amounts of drugs to friends.

Despite that, Garrett said he's certain of what he saw and did. He said he saw Stewart's mangled leg that left a pool of blood, and that he remembered convincing an ambulance crew staging nearby to come to his aid, that he visited Stewart in the hospital and gave him a place to stay during his recovery.

Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff asked, "And so regardless of whatever drugs you did, that definitely happened?"

Garrett replied, "Yes."

Tom McAndrew, now retired but serving as Ottumwa's police chief in 2018, said his passenger window was shattered by a bullet fired by the men. McAndrew testified he watched as three men noticed police were assembling at Liberty Elementary School. They turned around and a man he identified as Bibby pointed a rifle at him. A bullet shattered McAndrew's front passenger-side window.

Dash cam video shown to the jury illustrates McAndrew turning his vehicle around and heading to a location further away. He maintained visual and saw the suspects moving, and radioed to other officers.

"I was really concerned," McAndrew testified. "I thought, 'These guys aren't trying to flee ... we're going end up shooting these guys.' Because they were sticking together, they weren't in a big hurry to get away."

McAndrew was in a new vehicle that hadn't been fully equipped yet, he testified. He only had his handgun, no rifle available to him. He didn't fire a shot that day, saying he couldn't have fired accurately with his handgun at the distance he was from the suspects.

Attorney Robert Breckenridge, who represents Cook, asked McAndrew about a report over scanner traffic that the suspects were wearing Chicago Bulls hoodies. McAndrew saw no such subjects, Neff referred to the report later as a false report. McAndrew said he doesn't know who or where the information came from.

Breckenridge also questioned whether the intent of the shooters was to kill the officers. "So it'd be impossible for you as a witness to testify whether he was shooting to kill them or shooting above their heads to scare them away," he asked.

"That's correct," McAndrew responded. Responding to another question, he confirmed it appeared Cook was attempting to leave the area and not shooting.

During opening statements Wednesday, defense attorneys argued the state won't be able to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Attorney Jeffrey Powell, representing Bibby, said the jury will hear unflattering evidence about his client.

"There's going to be evidence in this case that's going to put my client in a fairly negative light," Powell told the jury. "We know that, he knows it, we're prepared for it."

But, Powell argued the state has overcharged Bibby.

"There can be evidence that's very negative to my client, and the case can be overcharged," he said.

Breckenridge said the evidence is "not all black and white. There are a number of gray areas."

Breckenridge argued the home subject to the robbery was a "meth house," saying there are a number of "enemies" who could have perpetrated the robbery.

He said Cook did not injure anyone during the events.

"He's here because ... of a legal theory: joint criminal conduct," Breckenridge said. He added there were other suspects not investigated.

Ultimately, Breckenridge argued, the jury will need to decide "what point Mr. Cook is part of this group, and what point he's not part of this group."

Despite all the shots reportedly fired, Breckenridge said only one shell casing from the defendants is in evidence. There are 22 casings from police, he added.

A jury of eight women and six men are hearing the case. Two of the jurors are alternates, and the pool will be condensed to 12 once deliberations begin. The trial is expected to last into next week.

If convicted of all charges, the men could each face sentences of 200 years in prison.

Bibby was shot during the shootout, while authorities spent several hours before finding Cook.

Just more than a week after the standoff, a report by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said officers acted appropriately in their response. No officers were injured in the shootout.

