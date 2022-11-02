Testimony begins in robbery, assault trial

Nov. 2—LIMA — Testimony in the trial of a Lima man accused of assaulting and robbing two people in their home in July 2021 began Tuesday afternoon.

Tarockis Greer, 31, is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first-degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. All charges have firearm specifications.

According to the indictment, Greer entered a home on Wayne Street and assaulted Jason High and Jodi Troy with a gun before robbing them.

Lima Police Department Sergeant Scott Luedeke testified that police were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Wayne Street on July 12, 2021, after receiving a call that a shot was fired.

Luedeke, who was a patrol officer at the time, said when he arrived, Troy told him she had been hit in the head with an unknown object.

In body camera footage, Troy can be seen holding her head, telling Luedeke that two men had robbed them.

In the body camera footage, High said he had also been hit in the head.

In a 911 call, a neighbor told a dispatcher she had heard gunshots and saw a man fall out of a second-story window onto the roof. She said a man then drove from the home in a white van.

Durand Tyson, a co-defendant in the case who faces the same charges with the same specification and a repeat violent offender specification, testified that on the morning on July 12, 2021, Greer called Tyson and asked him to come outside of his home.

Tyson, Greer's uncle, said he got into the man's van and Greer drank alcohol and smoked weed while Tyson got high.

Tyson said he went to Troy's home and sat on the couch with Troy and Robbie Blevins sat on a recliner next to them. Tyson said the three smoked crack cocaine and Blevins went upstairs to get more money to buy more drugs.

Tyson said Troy went to the basement to do her laundry and he followed her. He said while the two were downstairs, they heard a gunshot and Troy told him to go upstairs with her. He said once he was upstairs, he saw Greer holding a gun to the back of Troy's head.

Tyson said he testified to "clear my name" because Greer got him involved in the incident.

Blevins testified that he and Troy would often "party," doing drugs together. He said he has now been sober for six months.

Blevins said he went to Troy's home on the night of July 11, 2021, to attend a party and spend the night. He said the next day, he was going downstairs after speaking with High when he heard a gunshot.

Blevins said he ran out the door to his car, and after a while, Tyson and Greer left the home and drove off in the van.

Greer's lawyer, Tom Lucente, said Blevins was unable to pick Greer out of a photo lineup, but Blevins testified that he picked "the right person."

High, who is in prison on a cocaine charge, testified that he spent the night at Troy's home in a bed upstairs. He said he woke up the next morning to Greer holding a gun in his face, asking where his drugs were.

High said he told him he didn't have anything, so Greer hit him in the head with the gun. High said Greer then made him get out of bed and stole money from his pockets.

High said Greer shot at him after robbing him.

A photo of a small hole in the bedroom wall was shown to the jury, which High said was from the bullet.

Testimony will continue Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.