Testimony begins in shooting, drug trial

Jan. 17—LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man facing several drugs and weapons-related charges began Tuesday afternoon.

Daquan Burse, 24, is accused of shooting at a vehicle in 2019, trafficking drugs in 2020 and drug possession in 2021. The cases are being tried together.

Assistant Allen County Prosecutor Joe Everhart said during opening statements that Burse shot at the vehicle on June 28, 2019, that contained three women as retaliation for a shooting at his mother's home two days prior. One of the women in the vehicle had a connection to the suspect in that shooting.

Takela Florence, who was in the car, testified that she saw Burse, a family friend, on the corner of West Wayne and North Collett Streets before they pulled into the driveway of a North Collett Street home to hang out. She said when she opened the rear passenger side door to greet Burse, the car was struck with several bullets and she got back into the car.

Florence said the group left and called 911. She said she only heard the shots and did not see who fired the gun.

Everhart said in opening statements that in February 2020, Burse advertised via social media that he was selling drugs. Law enforcement set up a drug buy and obtained a search warrant for Burse's mother's home, where his cell phone was recovered and its data extracted.

Everhart said that in May of 2021, a resident of a North Baxter Street home called police about an unresponsive man on their front porch. He said police arrived to find a heavily intoxicated Burse, who they took into custody "for his own safety."

Everhart said once Burse was at the Lima Police Department, officers searched his pockets and found a substance that was found to contain fentanyl when it was tested.

Testimony will continue on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.