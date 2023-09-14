Testimony begins in Showalter trial

Sep. 13—OTTUMWA — With fourteen jurors seated on Tuesday, opening statements and testimony began Wednesday in the first-degree murder trial of Gregory Showalter Sr.

Showalter is accused of killing his wife, Helen Showalter, in the midst of a divorce, then leaving her body in the Des Moines River where she was later found.

Jurors heard a day full of testimony, with five witnesses taking the stand, including two sons, Gregory Showalter II and Christopher Showalter; Helen's brother, Carl Thomas; and Helen's mother, Eva Hickman.

In all, the witnesses recounted their observations in the months that led to Helen's disappearance and death in 2021.

Showalter is facing charges of first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, willful injury, and domestic abuse by impeding breathing or circulation. The most serious charge of first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole if he is convicted.

In his opening statement to the jury Wednesday morning, Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff said Showalter was the last person to see his wife alive that day.

Neff said evidence will be submitted to the jury that shows at 11:48 a.m. on July 31, 2021, Showalter and his wife left their residence for a job site on Pennsylvania Avenue. At 1:46 p.m., cell phone data will show that Showalter's phone remained at the job site, but his wife began heading toward the Cliffland River Access.

The cell phone arrived at 2:13 p.m. and remained there. Showalter returned to his home without his wife. When he returned, he reported to his children that he and his wife had fought and that he had left her at the river access. He asked his children to go pick her up, and they left in a Ford F-150.

Before July 31, Helen Showalter had been seeking a divorce from Gregory Showalter. Testimony on Wednesday indicated that Gregory Showalter did not want a divorce, and that the divorce process had alternated between peaceful and argumentative.

Helen Showalter's body was discovered in the Des Moines River on August 1, 2021.

"Helen was found in the river with injuries to both sides of her neck," Neff said. "With dots of blood around her eyes — petechiae, indicating a loss of blood, loss of oxygen from the heart to the head. Damage to her soft tissue of both sides of her neck. We will present evidence from Dr. Kelly Kruse, the state medical examiner ... We expect Dr. Kelly Kruse will explain how her autopsy done shortly after Helen's death ... will indicate to her that Helen was strangled through manual strangulation, how Helen presented blunt force trauma on her body indicating that she was beaten, and how this lead to her death before she ever was in the river."

In his view of the evidence, defense attorney Robert Breckenridge said his client, Gregory Showalter, should be found not guilty of all four charges.

He said investigators don't know when and where Helen Showalter died, and that the state has had discrepancies in how she died.

"The state's evidence will not be able to show you how she died," Breckenridge said. "You'll hear that the state first thought she was shot, and they told that to the family. ... The evidence will show you she wasn't shot."

The next theory, Breckenridge said, is strangulation and blunt force trauma. But he said physical evidence to support that is limited to a couple of marks on her skin and no underlying trauma to the muscles or bone fractures in the neck area.

"There's nothing to show that enough pressure was placed on Helen Showalter's body to cause strangulation," Breckenridge said.

Breckenridge said the state is unable to declare which blow was fatal when it comes to blunt force trauma. A forensic pathologist hired by the defense said Helen Showalter's death was most likely a drowning.

Breckenridge labeled Helen Showalter as a functioning alcoholic who had recently decided to begin taking methamphetamine, citing a significant amount of the drug in her system at the time of autopsy.

But witnesses called by the state Wednesday all said they weren't aware of methamphetamine use. Breckenridge acknowledged that family members weren't aware, "but she was," he said.

Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Wapello County Courthouse.

