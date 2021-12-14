Trial begins for suspect in Galliano man's murder

Testimony got underway this week in the trial of a Thibodaux man accused of killing a Galliano resident in 2018.

Tyrick Hills, 22, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Alex Moreno.

Hills’ charges resulted from a shooting about 8:24 p.m. Oct. 15, 2018, in the 300 block of Dove Lane in Thibodaux.

A detective called to the scene found Moreno shot to death inside his F-150 pickup truck. He suffered from four gunshot wounds including one that pierced his heart, prosecutors said.

Police found blood, shattered glass, money and bullet casings at the scene. Witnesses told investigators they saw an injured man run from the truck after the shots rang out. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg.

That man, who was a passenger in the pickup, later identified Hills as a suspect in a police lineup.

Prosecutors said Moreno met with Hills in a parking lot at Dove Lane to sell marijuana. Hills climbed into the backseat shortly before two gunmen approached the pickup truck and demanded drugs and money.

“It was supposed to be a jack, meaning a robbery,” said Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who is prosecuting the case. “As Alex tries to drive away, shots rang out. Alex is killed instantly.”

The surviving victim said one of the shooters took some cash and Hills took Moreno’s phone and wallet.

“I was scared for my life and that they would come back and finish me off,” the victim said on the stand after the trial began Monday.

New Orleans attorney Stavros Panagoulopoulos, who represents Hills, argued that his client wasn’t armed and was inside the truck when the two gunmen opened fire.

“No one accuses Tyrick Hills of shooting a gun or doing anything to the deceased, but yet he’s still charged with murder,” he said. “What you will see is there’s no evidence that points to it. This is a concoction by the state to justify a prosecution.”

George said Hills organized and planned the shooting and later confessed the crime to police.

“Based on evidence and the defendant’s own admission, it will be proved that Tyrick Hills organized and carried out that murder.”

If convicted, Hills faces a mandatory life prison sentence without parole, probation or early release. All jury verdicts in criminal trials must be unanimous.

The trial was scheduled to continue Tuesday in the courtroom of state District Judge J. Hugh Larose

Another suspect in the shooting, 25-year-old Kevon Southall of Houma, was arrested during a traffic stop in Mississippi in March 2019 and is scheduled to stand trial in February.

