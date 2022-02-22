Testimony begins in trial for Mishawaka doctor charged with driving through demonstrators

SOUTH BEND — Trevor Davis testified Tuesday that he pounded on the windshield of a Chevy Traverse that drove through a line of traffic cones during a racial injustice protest in July 2020 in Mishawaka because he was concerned for the safety of children and people on crutches who were there.

Davis recounted how he and others in the crowd first put their arms on the hood of the car, but as it advanced, he began hitting it, grabbed the side mirror and was then dragged by the accelerating vehicle.

"I didn't have a chance (to let go), it happened very quickly," Davis said.

Whether the driver of the Chevy, Glenn Wheet, was justified in driving through the crowd at a July 4, 2020, rally is a central issue in a felony trial for Wheet, who is charged with criminal recklessness for his part in the incident.

If convicted, Wheet, who is a physician, could face six months to 2½ years in prison and potentially lose his medical license.

Jeff Kimmell, an attorney representing Wheet, told jurors during Tuesday's opening arguments that Wheet feared for his, and his son's, safety as protesters gathered around his car in an "all-out assault" when he attempted to drive across the bridge.

The Mishawaka protest against racial injustice came at a time when similar demonstrations were being held locally and across the country following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Davis said the protest was meant to express dissatisfaction with multiple areas of society, including racial bias in policing. Protesters had gathered in Battell Park and marched down the Main Street bridge where they began drawing messages in chalk and chanting.

Glenn Wheet

Wheet approached demonstrators near the end of the protest, Davis said, driving slowly over a set of traffic cones put up by Mishawaka police.

Videos taken by protesters, introduced as evidence in the case, show Davis hitting the car as it moves through the crowd, with some people standing in front of it or pushing back on it.

Davis said he remembered hitting the passenger's side windshield, but emphasized protesters "did not approach the car until it went over the cones."

Mishawaka police chief testifies

Jurors on Tuesday also heard testimony from Mishawaka Police Chief Ken Witkowski, who said the protesters, part of the group "Be Better Do Better," did not obtain a permit for the rally.

Seeing approximately 50 people who appeared intent on "taking over" the bridge, Witkowski said, he made the decision to set up orange cones to block traffic on both sides of the bridge in a "last-ditch" effort to keep the protesters from being run over.

Witkowski said police didn't set up more obvious signs that the road was closed because he didn't want to place officers in close proximity to what he believed to be anti-police protesters and because he only learned about the demonstration that day.

Witkowski added that Wheet was the only motorist who attempted to drive through the traffic cones and onto the bridge.

"It was very successful except the one incident," Witkowski said.

During his examination of the police chief, Kimmell emphasized the protesters were on the bridge illegally and questioned why Witkowski didn't take additional action to signal that the bridge was closed.

Glenn Wheet trial jury selection

The issue of the protesters not having a permit played a role during jury selection when a few prospective jurors said that protesters in the middle of the road were "kind of asking for it" when they were injured in the incident.

Others said they felt biased against the protesters based on their political ideologies, while others said drivers should use common sense when people are in the street.

Testimony from other protesters present at the rally is expected when the trial resumes Wednesday.

Wheet has previously settled a civil suit related to the incident, brought by Davis, that sought compensation for injuries sustained during the incident. The parties entered into a settlement in October and terms of the agreement were not made public.

Wheet was criminally charged in July 2020 after the prosecutor’s office asked the public to send in any videos they had of the incident. The case has been delayed by both the pandemic and a congested court docket.

In addition to potentially serving time in jail, Wheet could potentially lose his medical license if convicted of the felony count. As of Tuesday afternoon, the status of Wheet’s medical license was listed as “valid to practice while reviewed” on the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency’s website.

