Testimony concludes in drugs, gun trial

Jan. 19—LIMA — The trial of a Lima man charged in three separate cases with gun and drug-related crimes concluded its third day Thursday.

Daquan Burse, 24, is charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm at a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of trafficking in heroin. Burse testified on Thursday that he did not commit the shooting and was instead a victim, and that he had a drug addiction and did have drugs but he did not sell as much as he is accused of.

The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force set up three controlled drug buys from Burse using a confidential informant, according to testimony. No members of law enforcement witnessed an exchange of drugs and money between the informant and Burse.

The drugs from the first buy were tested and found to contain fentanyl. No controlled substances were found in the drugs obtained from the second and third buys.

Lima Police Investigator Aaron Montgomery, who is assigned to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, testified that the buys took place on Feb. 3, 2020 Feb. 6, 2020 and Feb. 11, 2020 with the same confidential informant. He said the transactions were arranged via social media, texts and phone calls.

Montgomery said larger amounts of drugs were agreed upon via phone call than reflected in the text messages. He said the first and second buys were $540 for six and seven grams of drugs, and the last transaction was $1,000 for one ounce.

Burse testified that the first two buys were for $200, and not $540.

The confidential informant testified Thursday that he did not remember many of the specific details of the transactions, but believes the planning was accomplished via text message. According to call logs from Burse's phone, no phone calls between Burse and the confidential informant's phone number that was used to text the defendant took place preceding the transactions. The informant testified that he used a single phone to communicate with Burse.

Burse is also charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound on May 23, 2021. Lima Police Patrol Officer Justin Wireman testified that he responded to a call from a Lima resident about an unresponsive male on their porch.

Wireman said officers discovered Burse lying on the steps, passed out near a cup of what appeared to be alcohol. The man was taken into custody to sober up, but upon search, two twisted-up plastic bags containing white substances — one pills and the other powder — fell out of his pants.

The substances were sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing. BCI Forensic Scientist Megan Bauer testified that she found one bag to contain tramadol — an opioid pain medication — and fentanyl. The other bag contained acetaminophen (Tylenol).

In body camera footage, Burse told officers that the powdered substance contained medication he was prescribed for pain relating to him being shot in December 2020. Burse testified that he put the prescription into a blender that had fentanyl residue so that he could get high.

The jury also heard testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday from three women who were in a vehicle struck by bullets in the driverway of a home on North Collett Street on June 28, 2019. One of the women, Takela Florence, testified that she saw Burse on the corner shortly before the shooting and was about to exit the car to greet the family friend.

Lisa Brockman, a neighbor, testified that on the night of June 28, 2019, she heard a gunshot while she sat in her living room. She said she looked out her window and saw a Black male standing in the street wearing a white plaid shirt and white shorts.

Brockman told police that the man had braids and was about 5-foot-6 and skinny. According to arrest records, Burse is 5-foot 11 and 183 pounds.

Burse testified that he was in the area during the shooting, but was stopped at a street corner to wait on traffic. He said he heard someone run up behind him right before shots were fired.

Burse said he took off running and he thought someone was trying to kill him. He said he learned he was a suspect because he had been seen in the area.

In a video played for the jury, Burse told Stechsulte that he shot the gun that night as retaliation for a June 26, 2019 shooting at his mother's home in which Ki'Arius Gaddy was a suspect. Stechschulte testified that he had cleared Gaddy as a suspect.

Burse testified that he lied during this interview to Stechshulte because he wanted to be a confidential informant for the detective so he could get out of custody so he could get high. Burse said that he used to take pills recreationally and resumed doing so after his cousin was killed and he became depressed. He said he sold fentanyl to feed his drug habit.

Closing arguments will begin Friday at 10 a.m. before the case is given to the jury for deliberation.