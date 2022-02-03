Testimony concludes in human trafficking trial

Feb. 3—LIMA — Testimony in the human trafficking trial of a Bluffton resident concluded Wednesday with the defendant on the witness stand.

Grant Rose, who admitted he told numerous lies throughout the investigation into his alleged role in the sex-for-hire of an underage girl, nonetheless told jurors he had no knowledge of illicit or illegal activities in which the girl is alleged to have taken part and played no role in those incidents.

Rose, 58, and his former live-in girlfriend, Susan Walendzik, were indicted more than a year ago on on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a felony of the first degree; 13 counts of trafficking in persons/commercial sex acts, also all first-degree felonies; and one count of promoting prostitution, a felony of the fourth degree. The charges all involved a single underage female who was offered for sexual services to adult men.

Less than 24 hours after pleading guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to two counts of trafficking in persons as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Walendzik took the witness stand Wednesday to testify against Rose. Her testimony was part of an agreement to assist the state in its case against Rose.

During her time on the stand, Walendzik — as had the young victim herself — testified that Rose had driven the girl on numerous occasions to engage in sex-for-hire activities at assorted locations.

The woman, who admitted on the stand she was addicted to crack cocaine for nearly 20 years, was asked by defense attorney Thomas Lucente if her agreement with prosecutors simply gave her an "incentive to say what the state wants you to say?"

"No. I'm here to tell the truth," Walendzik said. "Grant Rose has been involved in sex-for-hire long before (he met) me. He knew what was going on."

During his time on the witness stand, Rose testified he drove the girl only "once or twice" to the grocery store or to get cigarettes and had met her only one or two times before she turned 18.

"Were you aware that (the victim) was prostituting herself?" defense attorney Tom Lucente asked his client.

"No," Rose said.

Under cross-examination by Special Prosecutor Jennifer Rausch, assistant attorney general for the state of Ohio and legal director for the attorney general's Human Trafficking Initiative, Rose contradicted himself frequently, ranging from his alleged drug addiction — he said Walendzik "forced" him to use drugs — to telephone conversations with Walendzik while she was in jail that he said were full of lies.

Rose also said statements he made to Lima Police Department detective Steve Stechschulte during a 2019 interview — in which he claimed to have some knowledge of the victim's sexual activities — contained untruths.

Stechschulte and Aaron Montgomery, an LPD investigator who is part of an FBI crime task force, each testified about the execution of a "sting" operation staged at a Lima motel that led to the arrests of Rose and Walendzik on Dec. 2, 2020.

Both men testified that the victim was equipped with a listening device which allowed investigators to collect key evidence in the case when she returned to the waiting vehicle, where Rose and Walendzik were waiting. Rose and Walendzik were arrested shortly thereafter.

The Lima News does not identify victims of sexual-related crimes.

With the threat of inclement weather looming over Allen County, jurors will return to court on Friday for closing arguments from attorneys before beginning their deliberations.