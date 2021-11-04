Testimony concludes in juvenile court murder trial

Nov. 4—LIMA — Jurors in the aggravated murder trial of Jordan Daniel learned Wednesday that Danielle Jackson died hours after being shot — once in the chest, once in the abdomen and twice in the back — in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2020.

Later in the day those same jurors heard a videotaped confession from one of the two young Lima men charged with his murder.

During a 30-minute interview with Lima Police Department Detective Todd Jennings, played for jurors Wednesday afternoon, Daniel told the officer it was Smith who initiated the incident.

"We was just walking and he (Smith) saw the dude and walked up to him," Daniel told Jennings. "I was with him. When he shot, I really didn't want to shoot. I had a revolver and I did shoot once or twice," the teenager said. "I wasn't thinking."

Daniel said Smith orchestrated the plan, described by prosecutors as a robbery, and that Smith was the first to discharge his weapon. Earlier in the interview Daniel had described Smith as "probably" his best friend.

Defense attorney Jeremy Dodgion focused on the fact that Jennings had interviewed a 15-year-old boy facing serious charges outside the presence of an adult. Jennings is shown on the interview video reading Daniel his Miranda rights against self-incrimination and instructing him of his right to have an attorney present during questioning.

Daniel told Jennings he understood those rights but elected to continue the interview.

Jackson's body was found in the early-morning hours of Jan. 20, 2020, in the rear parking lot of Pappy's Lounge on West North Street in Lima. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead after being transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, just a block away.

Dr. Thomas Blomquist, deputy coroner for the Lucas County Coroner's Office who performed the autopsy on Jackson, testified to the injuries sustained by the 44-year-old Lima man. He said two of the bullets fired at Jackson passed through the man's body. Bullet fragments from the two other projectiles that entered through Jackson's back were recovered during the autopsy, the forensic pathologist testified Wednesday morning.

Daniel, 17, is being tried in Allen County Juvenile Court on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in connection with Jackson's death. Smith is being tried as an adult in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Both were 15 years of age at the time of the shooting.

The state wrapped up its case on Wednesday and the defense called no witnesses.

Allen County Juvenile Court Judge Todd Kohlrieser said closing arguments will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, followed by jury deliberations.