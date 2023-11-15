Testimony concludes in Lima stabbing case

Nov. 14—LIMA — Lima resident Terry Green, on trial for stabbing two individuals during a domestic dispute of sorts earlier this year, told jurors Tuesday that he produced a pocket knife and stabbed his attacker because he feared for his own safety and that of two women at his home.

Green, 37, of Lima, was indicted in June on four second-degree felony counts of felonious assault for his role in an April altercation that left two people suffering from stab wounds. He took the witness stand in Allen County Common Pleas Court after prosecutors rested their case late Tuesday morning.

Testimony concluded late in the day on Tuesday and jurors began their deliberations at 4:30 p.m. They had not reached a verdict when The Lima News print edition went to press. When a verdict is reached an updated version of this story will be published at www.limaohio.com.

'He hit me first'

Green testified that on the evening of April 12 he was at his home on Saint Clair Avenue in Lima when Desiree Long, with whom he shares a child, and Kaely Tippe, Long's cousin, arrived unannounced. A short time later Lance Crabtree, with whom Long also shares a child, pulled up outside the residence and attempted to resume an argument with Long that reportedly had started earlier that day.

Green said Crabtree was sitting in his truck when Tippe climbed onto the vehicle and "punched him two or three times" through the truck's open window. At that point, Green testified, Crabtree became "very aggressive" and was yelling and cursing at Long.

"Then (Crabtree) got out of his truck and sprinted toward Desiree. I stepped in between him and my son's mother," Green told jurors. "Then (Crabtree) punched me in the face and that's when I pulled out my knife."

Prior to his testimony, jurors had observed a video of Green taken during an interview with law enforcement following his arrest. On that video Green recalled "swinging crazily" with the knife in his hands after Crabtree charged him and wrestled him to the ground. It was during that exchange that Tippe "got between us and also got stabbed, I guess," he told detectives.

Prosecutors said Tippe suffered serious wounds to the fingers on one hand as the result of the knife attack that was aimed at Crabtree.

"He hit me first," Green said of Crabtree. "I was defending myself and everybody there. I was afraid for my life. He was acting crazy. He attacked me on my property and I was defending myself 100%," Green told detectives from the Allen County Sheriff's Office in the interview played for jurors.

Contrasting versions

Crabtree testified Monday that on the day of the incident he and Long got into an argument at their residence on Saint Clair Avenue after both had been drinking.

Crabtree said Long, Tippe and two children went to Green's home following the argument. Crabtree later saw Long's vehicle at Green's residence and stopped on the street, he told jurors.

Crabtree said that while he was parked outside Green's home, Tippe jumped halfway into his truck "and began punching me in the face" through the open window.

"I got out of my truck and turned around to get away from her and collided with Terry Green. At some point we all ended up on the ground and I started to fight back. Terry was hitting me from the front and Kaely was hitting me from the back. I was getting jumped," Crabtree said.

Crabtree left the area and returned home, only to discover he was bleeding. He suffered stab wounds to his face and shoulders that required five hours of surgery.