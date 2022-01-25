Testimony concludes in trial of Norwin teacher and husband

Jan. 25—Two people who helped Norwin Middle School students prepare for a musical performance told a Westmoreland County jury on Monday that a man they knew had been convicted of a crime was present for rehearsals but did not actively interact with children.

But a group of students who were in the cast of "Frozen Jr." in February 2020 and several parents testified Brad Geyer played a key role in the final preparations for the show and had substantial involvement with performers.

Prosecutors claim Geyer, 39, of Greensburg violated the state's child protection laws when he volunteered with the musical. They claim he had outdated clearances because of an arrest in 2018 and conviction a year later for crimes involving children.

Geyer's then fiancee and now wife, Tobitha Sasso, 42, was a teacher at the middle school and served as director for the musical. Both are charged with misdemeanor offenses for failing to report Geyer's conviction to school administrators.

Evidence in the two-day trial concluded Monday with testimony from two women who served as the choreographer and costume director for the musical. Both said Geyer was present for at least one dress rehearsal.

Marissa Auer of Greensburg testified Geyer had no contact with students. Tina Stewart told jurors Geyer only assisted with a technical element of the show.

A group of students testified Geyer was more involved, was present on stage and gave direction as to how a key number should be performed.

"He was helping with rehearsal for a couple of days and during tech week. I saw him give instructions," testified a 14-year-old male performer.

Geyer was charged in 2018 with multiple sex crimes involving children for incidents that police said took place between 2015 and 2017 in Connellsville. He pleaded guilty in 2019 to lesser counts of corruption of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a child and was ordered to serve three years on probation.

Prosecutors claim both Sasso and Geyer were obligated but failed to inform school administrators about the arrest and conviction.

Sasso has been suspended from her job as an English teacher since her arrest.

Neither Sasso nor Geyer testified.

Closing arguments are expected when the trial reconvenes Tuesday.

