Testimony to continue at federal tax trial of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson

Day three of Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s trial on federal tax charges is set to resume Wednesday with key testimony from Thompson’s former accountant who prepared two tax returns that prosecutors say contained fraudulent information provided by the alderman.

Robert Hannigan previously testified in a pretrial hearing that Thompson approached him in December 2017 and said he needed to amend his returns to reflect that he had not actually paid interest in loans from Washington Federal Bank for Savings as he’d claimed.

That was shortly after federal agents knocked on the alderman’s door to ask questions about his connections to the failed bank and its president, John Gembara, who had been found hanged in the home of a customer. Agents also served Thompson with a subpoena for his tax records that day.

Hannigan’s testimony could prove problematic for Thompson, who has said the interest he claimed on his taxes was an innocent mistake that he was already in the process of fixing when he learned of the criminal probe into Washington Federal’s collapse. Hannigan, who briefly took the stand Tuesday afternoon, is the sixth witness to be called by prosecutors so far.

The trial is expected to last until early next week.

Thompson, 52, the grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors, is charged with filing false tax returns and repeatedly lying about the lines of credit he received from Washington Federal before it collapsed in December 2017. In his opening statement to jurors on Tuesday,

Thompson’s lawyer, Chris Gair, portrayed the alderman as sloppy and disorganized, but not a criminal. He said Thompson was “always on the run” between his law office, aldermanic duties, and soccer games for his kids, and filing his tax returns was likewise a scramble.

“This is a guy who’s got piles of paper all over his office. On the chairs, on the floor, you name it,” Gair said. “And he’s a big procrastinator. ... He’s frazzled.”

Story continues

He said it was the bank that created false documents, not Thompson, and that the alderman did what most other taxpayers do when it’s time to file a return.

“He threw ‘em all in a big folder along with a lot of other stuff and he sent it to his accountant to sort it out,” Gair said. “When he found out, he did what any honest person would do, he fixed it. He filed amended returns and paid the back taxes, and he did it because it was simply a mistake. It’s not a crime to make a mistake.”

Prosecutors, however, painted a far different picture, saying Thompson must have known that he wasn’t making payments on his debt with Washington Federal, and that he was not supposed to be claiming mortgage interest on his taxes because the loans weren’t mortgages at all. After Washington Federal was shut down, Thompson made a call on a recorded line to Planet Home Lending, which was trying to collect on his debt, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Netols told the jury in his opening statement.

The alderman “expressed shock,” saying he’d only borrowed the original $110,000, Netols said. But Thompson knew that the man who’d given him the money — Gembara — was dead, Netols said. Thompson also knew that the people he was dealing with were not from Chicago and were in the dark about the details of the loans, according to Netols.

“He decided he was going to lie to them, to take the chance that they wouldn’t find the other payments he’d received,” Netols said.

Thompson, who has represented the 11th Ward since 2015, is the first member of his family’s political dynasty to by charged with a federal crime. He’s also the first sitting alderman to face a federal jury since the Operation Silver Shovel probe more than two decades ago.

A jury of eight women and four men plus four alternates was selected on Monday after more than six hours of questioning about their backgrounds and answers to a questionnaire that identified Thompson as a Chicago alderman and probed their knowledge of the Daley family and its politics. But the charges themselves have nothing to do with Thompson’s position as an elected official, and U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama has barred most direct testimony about it.

While prosecutors have made no mention of Thompson’s position on the City Council, Gair described his client in his opening remarks as a family man who is a respected public servant.

“Since 2015, he’s been an alderman of the city of Chicago,” Gair said. “Patrick Thompson is a man of integrity. He’s a straight arrow. He’s one of the good guys.”

The judge is also limiting evidence about Gembara’s death — including that it was ruled a suicide — as well as the separate-but-related embezzlement scheme at Washington Federal that has led to the indictment of 14 former bank officers and customers.