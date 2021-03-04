Testimony continues in Beckley murder trial

Jessica Farrish, The Register-Herald, Beckley, W.Va.
·6 min read
Mar. 4—Two women who were in a rental car when Troy Williams was shot to death outside of a pet store in Beckley testified Wednesday before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside in the trial of Tremaine Jackson.

Jackson, 28, is charged with shooting to death Williams on May 6 over a dispute regarding illegal drugs.

Under questioning by Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, Tohosha Ugboma of Charleston told the court that she had driven a rental car on May 6 from Charleston to Beckley.

Ugbomah said that Latoya Carter of Charleston, who is also charged as an accessory in Williams' murder, was riding in the front passenger's seat. Jackson was riding behind the driver's seat in the back. A third woman, Araena Kersey, was riding beside Jackson, Ugbomah said.

Jackson and Kersey had met Ugbomah and Carter at Carter's apartment complex in Charleston. Ugbomah later testified to defense attorney Kris Kostenko that she had known Carter about six months prior to May 6.

The four drove to a Family Dollar and then to a Walgreen's in Kanawha County, she said, because Jackson and Kersey were looking to "buy something," although she did not know what.

With Ugboma behind the wheel, the foursome drove down to Beckley to meet Williams. Ugboma said she had not seen a gun and did not know what was going to happen when she got to Beckley.

The first indication she had that something was "off," she told Parsons, was when Carter directed her to back into parking space at Pet Supplies Plus instead of driving forward into it.

"I parked the vehicle the way I was told," she testified to Parsons.

They waited about five minutes for Williams, but nobody discussed what would happen, said Ugboma.

According to Ugboma, Williams arrived in a green car. She did not see if anyone was with Williams, she said.

She testified that Jackson got out of the rental car and Williams got inside of it. Once he was in, Ugboma said, he got the bag. There was no dispute about the bag and Willams did not question what was in it, she said.

According to Ugboma, she heard the sound of a gun cocking and Kersey told Williams, "Give me the f---- money."

"I didn't see him do anything, but I heard her cock the gun and tell him," she said.

About 30 seconds later, she said, Williams was shot. She said that Jackson was outside the vehicle when she heard the gunshot. Ogboma testified she did not see the gun and that she had also not seen the gun that Kersey had been holding.

Ogboma spoke in a soft voice and answered questions briefly. Parsons asked her several times to speak more loudly.

"When he shot him, I tried to pull out," she said, adding that Jackson had not gotten in the car when she tried to drive away, initially. "I don't know if he was trying to get in the car at the same time, but I was just trying to leave.

"I was sick. I was scared. I was in shock."

Ogboma testified that Carter directed her back to the Interstate.

On the way to Charleston, she said, Jackson and Kersey discussed where Williams had been shot. She testified that Jackson told Kersey, "I don't know where I shot him."

"She said, 'You shot him in the leg,'" Ogboma said. "They was going back and forth about where he thought he had shot him."

Jackson gave Carter money to count after Williams was shot, she testified. She said Carter said that it was "about $3,000 or $4,000."

"I didn't notice it, but he said there was blood on the money," she said.

Ogboma said Jackson gave Carter $1,000 and that Carter gave Ogboma $500 for driving. She said Carter hid a gun.

She said those in the car directed her to drop Jackson and Kersey in the middle of the road inside of a Charleston apartment complex. She said she and Carter went back to Carter's apartment, where Ogboma checked her cell phone and used the restroom.

When police came later that evening, she told the defense attorney later, she did not volunteer that she had accepted $500 or that she knew the location of a gun.

Later, Kersey testified that all of the people in the car had been involved in the crime. She said she had seen Jackson shoot Williams to death after Williams would not give Jackson money for counterfeit drugs.

Kostenko has focused on the identity of the shooter as Jackson's defense.

Under questioning by the defense attorney, Ogboma said that she believed Williams was in the backseat of a green car when he arrived at the parking lot. She said that the car windows were tinted and she could not see inside the car.

She also testified that she had not actually seen Williams get shot.

Although Jackson had not threatened her, she testified, she had been in fear for her life. She said police did not ask the questions.

Jackson was on parole for gunning down a man in December 2015 on Charleston's West Side over a drug deal, according to arrest records. After two mistrials, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Kanawha Circuit Court in November 2017. He was on parole for the Charleston victim's death on May 6, when Williams was shot.

Judge Burnside did not permit jurors to hear details of the Charleston shooting, ruling that it could be prejudicial.

Beckley Police Department Cpl. Morgan Bragg, a detective, testified that he arrived at the crime scene shortly after 911 was called around 6:36 p.m. on May 6.

"At that point, I observed a small amount of what appeared to be rock salt on the ground in a plastic bag," he said.

"Rock salt" is used as a counterfeit drug.

Dr. Donald Pojman of the West Virginia Medical Examiner's Office testified that Williams had methamphetamine, cocaine, the opioid Fentanyl and another opiate in his body when he was murdered.

His body had four bullet wounds, two of which were serious.

Pojman testified that a bullet entered the victim's chest cavity near his right underarm and that the bullet had to have been fired from a position higher than the victim's shoulder and with the gun aiming downward, based on the angle.

A bullet, possibly but not certainly the same bullet, had grazed the victim's arm but Pojman said he could not know if the wound had been a defensive or offensive wound.

Closing arguments are expected to start Thursday.

