Testimony continues in fatal shooting of Battle Creek Central football player

A 19-year-old charged in connection with a fatal shooting of a Battle Creek Central graduate in July told investigators he was responding to a challenge from three young men at the Arbor Pointe Townhomes complex to show up "on their turf."

Detective Tyler Sutherland of the Battle Creek Police Department testified Sept. 16 that Cameron Anthony James told him he had been involved in an ongoing argument on social media with Christopher Williams, Anthony Martuge and Amonrah Laurencin on the evening of July 11 when the three young men challenged him to meet in person in the playground area of the complex.

"It was to just meet their challenge," Sutherland told the court, explaining James' explanation for being there. "(Mr. James) said actually his intent once he got there, he didn’t see anybody by the playground, so he was going to purposely walk up to it and film himself on social media to show everybody who follows their chat group that he met the challenge and Mr. Williams, Martuge and Laurencin didn’t do anything about it."

James told Sutherland he didn't see anyone in the playground area when he arrived at the complex shortly after 11:30 p.m. July 11, but then he saw three or four muzzle flashes near the playground and ran toward Michigan Avenue.

Williams was found shot in the area of the apartment complex — off Jackson Street West, near North 20th Street — about 11:55 p.m. July 11. The 17-year-old was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital and later died, police said.

James is charged with open murder and felony firearm in connection with Williams' death. Open murder includes both first- and second-degree murder. If convicted of the more serious charge, James could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

MORE: Girlfriend, others testify in shooting death of Battle Creek Central football player

Calhoun County District Court Judge Michelle Richardson will ultimately determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. James' preliminary exam is tentatively slated to resume Oct. 13.

Story continues

Proceedings were adjourned following the second day of testimony Sept. 16 as both parties await the receipt of a lab report related to the case.

Battle Creek Central's Chris Williams (56)

Williams was a key member of the Battle Creek Central football team, graduating from the high school in June. He had planned to attend Kalamazoo Community College.

On July 20, Battle Creek Central football players and cheerleaders hosted a car wash, raising more than $5,000 toward funeral expenses for Williams' family.

Martuge testified in court Sept. 16 that he was hanging out with Williams and other friends at an apartment in the Arbor Pointe Townhomes complex on the night of July 11 when he heard Williams arguing with someone over the phone.

Martuge said he could only hear parts of the conversation, but could tell that Williams was angry. Through conversation with others in the apartment, Martuge said he was able to determine that Williams was speaking with James, someone Williams had argued with on social media from time to time.

Martuge said the phone conversation lasted about 10-15 minutes before Williams stepped outside. Martuge followed him, acknowledging both he and Williams had guns when they walked toward the playground area of the complex.

Martuge said he was walking ahead of Williams when he began to hear shots and could see a muzzle flash coming from the area of Jackson Street.

Martuge estimated he heard three to four shots coming from the direction of Jackson Street, and using a black handgun Williams had given him, Martuge fired four to five shots in the direction of the muzzle flash. He said he could not see the shooter, and upon firing his weapon, Martuge ran back to the apartment.

"(Once I got back to the apartment), I realized that Chris wasn't behind me so I went back outside to look for him, and I didn't find him," Martuge said.

Battle Creek Crime Lab Supervisor Todd Rathjen told the court that 16 shell casings were recovered from the scene: four .380-caliber casings near the playground and 12 9 mm casings spread across two locations.

Only one 9 mm handgun was recovered from the scene.

Sutherland said police were able to determine through the preliminary investigation that the gun recovered from the scene belonged to Williams. Sutherland said ballistics testing revealed the gun had not fired the two groupings of 9 mm casings found at the scene, but "we have no knowledge if (the gun) was or wasn't fired."

Sutherland said Martuge indicated during an interview with police that he had the .380-caliber handgun in his possession during the shooting, though police have yet to recover the firearm.

Martuge testified that he tossed the gun in a dumpster at the complex.

No gun was recovered from James, according to Sutherland.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Testimony continues in fatal shooting of Central football player