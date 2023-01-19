Testimony continues in gun, drugs trial

Jan. 18—LIMA — Testimony in the trial of a Lima man charged with drugs and gun-related crimes continued on Wednesday.

Daquan Burse, 24, is charged in three separate cases with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improperly discharging a firearm at a habitation, discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and two counts of trafficking in heroin. The cases are being tried together.

According to the indictments, Burse is accused of shooting at a vehicle that contained Dauntria Florence, Takela Florence and Shaylon Lawnhorn on June 28, 2019. He is also accused of trafficking drugs using social media in February 2020, and possessing a drug containing fentanyl in May 2021.

Dauntria Florence and Lawnhorn testified Wednesday that they were in the vehicle that was struck by bullets in the driveway of the North Collett Street home. Both women said they did not see Burse in the area like Takela Florence did, according to her Tuesday testimony.

Lisa Brockman, a neighbor, testified that on the night of June 28, 2019, she heard a gunshot while she sat in her living room. She said she looked out her window and saw a Black male standing in the street wearing a white plaid shirt and white shorts.

Brockman told police that the man had braids and was about 5-foot-6 and skinny. According to arrest records, Burse is 5-foot 11 and 183 pounds.

Brockman said she saw the man take off after three more shots were fired.

Lima Police Department Sgt. Tanner Engle, who was a patrol officer at the time of the incident, testified he spoke with the three women who were in the car in his response to the incident. He said Takela Florence told him that she saw Dae Dae Harvey — a nickname Burse often used — right before the vehicle was struck.

Ashley Knippen, a former Lima Police officer, said she recovered five .22 caliber bullet casings at the scene.

Engle said he also responded to a shooting at Burse's mother's home on June 26, 2019, in which he spoke with Burse's mother, who named Ke'Arius Gaddy as a suspect. At this point in his testimony, Burse's mother loudly said that she was at the dentist's office and that Engle did not speak with her.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered her to keep silent.

Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte testified that Gaddy had family at the home on North Collett Street, and he believed Burse shot at the home in retaliation for the June 26, 2019 shooting. He said he dismissed Gaddy as a suspect during his investigation.

Stechschulte said he spoke with Burse after he was taken into custody following a warrant executed in a drug trafficking investigation. A phone recovered showed tests from Burse to attorney and Public Defender Kenneth Rexford in which Burse asked the lawyer for advice because he knew he was a suspect in the shooting.

In a recording of an interview between Stechschulte and Burse, Burse told the detective that he shot at the car without seeing who was inside. He said he would be willing to act as a confidential informant if he would be released from custody.

Lima Police Investigator Aaron Montgomery, who is assigned to the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, testified that he began investigating Burse after he saw his social media posts that he believed advertised that he was selling drugs.

"I been feeding the city raw come get a plate Ian (I ain't) selfish," Burse stated in one Facebook post.

Burse also posted a screenshot of that post with text overtop reading "RS TAP IN I GOT A BONE FOR YOU [expletive] GOTTA TAKE A RISK IF YOU WANNA BE TURNT" on Snapchat.

Montgomery said he used a confidential informant to set up a controlled drug buy from Burse using money with recorded serial numbers. He said he recovered drugs following the buy that tested positive for fentanyl.

Texts show that the informant and Burse negotiated a price.

According to texts from the confidential informant to Burse, less of the drug was provided than agreed upon, so Burse agreed to provide more at a later date.

Testimony will continue Thursday at 8:30 a.m..