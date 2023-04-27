Testimony continues in murder trial

Apr. 26—A forensic pathologist told an Ector County jury Wednesday she ruled the death of an 8-year-old girl a homicide because she'd been told the girl was forced to jump on a trampoline for hours in the heat and her ruling might have been different if that wasn't the case.

Dr. Tasha Greenberg, a deputy medical examiner with Tarrant County, spent two hours on the stand Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Ashley Schwarz, 37.

Schwarz and her husband, Daniel, 47, were arrested in August 2020 after their adoptive daughter, Jaylin, died at their home on Locust Avenue.

The couple told police when they checked on Jaylin at 1:20 p.m. she was playing with the dogs, but a few minutes later she was on the ground and unresponsive. When Daniel Schwarz scooped her up to bring her inside, the couple said she was wheezing, but stopped breathing as they held her in the shower and sprayed her with water.

Jurors have been told officers initially thought Jaylin died as a result of heat stroke, but they arrested the couple after Jaylin's 7-year-old sister, Jayde, told them they'd been forced to jump on the trampoline in the heat and without water as punishment and Greenberg's autopsy showed Jaylin died of dehydration and probable hyperthermia, a condition in which the body is unable to regulate itself and overheats to 104-degrees plus.

Greenberg testified the cause of Jaylin's death wasn't immediately apparent, but tests showed her electrolytes were elevated — a sign of dehydration. She also had the sunken eyes often seen in late-stage dehydration victims.

During a direct examination from Deputy Ector County Attorney Carmen Villalobos, Greenberg testified death-by-dehydration is a painful one that can take days for the average adult. The process can be hastened to a matter of hours by the age of the victim, a hot environment, exertion and hyperthermia.

In the early stages, victims suffer dizziness and weakness along with vital sign changes, she said. As it progresses, victims can get sunken eyes, faint and suffer seizures as their organs begin to shut down.

When asked if it could be possible for a victim to appear fine and then be dead 20 minutes later, Greenberg replied: "They would appear symptomatic at some point."

Greenberg testified when she received the girl's body she noticed there were bruises on her buttocks that happened prior to death.

Using photographs taken during the autopsy, Greenberg pointed out areas on the girl's body where she'd gotten sunburned after death and sloughed skin off. On Tuesday, jurors were shown pictures taken at the Schwarz's home showing the same abnormalities.

Greenberg said skin sloughs off under a couple of circumstances. It often happens during decomposition, but it can also happen when a body is moved and/or is undressed after death.

On Tuesday, jurors were told first responders noticed Jaylin was already showing signs of rigor mortis and lividity when they arrived. Greenberg testified Wednesday the average adult shows signs of rigor within one to three hours of death.

Jaylin's parents told authorities that after finding her in the backyard, they brought her inside, undressed her and sprayed water on her in the shower. They said they then realized she wasn't breathing and started CPR.

The forensic pathologist also told jurors she ran cardiac genetic and metabolic tests following the autopsy and received unexpected results. The cardiac test showed a single mutation, but she thought the odds of it being related to Jaylin's death "unlikely." There was also one abnormality when it came to the metabolic tests, but she attributed it to changes normally seen in the blood after death.

Greenberg said bacteria also showed up in Jaylin's body, but she attributed it to lab contamination because there were no signs of infection in Jaylin's body.

During cross-examination under defense attorney Scott Layh, Greenberg conceded she can't 100% say for certain the abnormalities she found did not contribute to Jaylin's death.

It was also under Layh's questioning that Greenberg said that if the facts showed Jaylin was drinking water the afternoon she died and that she wasn't forced to jump on the trampoline her death might not have been ruled a homicide.

Greenberg told Layh she was not given any records stating Jaylin was born with methamphetamine in her system. She agreed with Layh that exposure to methamphetamine in utero and for years afterward could have an impact on someone physiologically and behaviorally.

Greenberg also agreed "in theory" prolonged exposure to methamphetamine could lead one to ignore what their body is telling them.

Under re-direct examination from Villalobos, Greenberg said the fact is Jaylin did not drink sufficient water on the day she died to survive.

Jurors also heard the testimony of OPD Sgt. Sam Chavez, who was working as a detective in the robbery/homicide division of the department on the day Jaylin died. They also watched body cam footage of his interactions with Jaylin's parents.

Ashley Schwarz said Jaylin and Jayde skipped breakfast and went outside to play on the trampoline around 9-9:30 a.m. and when Jayde got hot, she came inside. She later made the girls peanut butter sandwiches for lunch, but again Jaylin didn't partake. She said she and Daniel went outside multiple times to ask Jaylin if she wanted water and her husband took at least one bottle of water out to her.

"She didn't have a ton of water, but she had some," she said.

Her oldest daughter loved being outside, she said.

"She's my outdoor kid. You can't make her come inside," Ashley Schwarz said.

Ashley Schwarz recalled watching Jaylin jump on the trampoline and roll around on the ground with the family dogs. She also again recalled how her husband found Jaylin while taking out the trash from their remodeling project.

She told Chavez Jaylin had undergone a series of tests the year prior due to fainting spells, but she ultimately confessed she'd made up the spells for attention.

"I just don't understand. I just really don't understand how she could be fine and talking to me" and dying moments later, Ashley Schwarz said.

Up until the moment she was found on the ground, Ashley Schwarz said it was a typical Saturday.

After observing Jaylin's body, Chavez again spoke to the couple. He informed them he observed what appeared to be burn marks on her back and missing skin behind her knees.

Again and again, Ashley Schwarz blurted out, "What the heck?"

The couple told Chavez they saw no such injuries on Jaylin the night before when they assisted her in the shower. They also said she hadn't complained about being hurt.

They spent considerable time speculating what could have caused the injuries. Perhaps, she leaned on the hot trampoline? Maybe she burned the back of her knees while dangling her feet?

"Could it be from the sun? She was rolling around," Ashley Schwarz asked.

As for scrapes on her hands, Ashley Schwarz said her daughter loved to dig around in the rocks and dirt.

"That child never met a bug that wasn't a friend," she said.

During cross-examination, Chavez acknowledged he and a CPS caseworker interviewed Jayde a few days after Jaylin died and after a specially trained forensic examiner questioned the girl. Although he acknowledged he's not a forensic interviewer, Chavez denied asking the younger girl leading questions or telling her what to say.

Chavez also denied under cross-examination telling Ashley and Daniel Schwarz to skip Jaylin's funeral on the day of the funeral to come talk to him. In fact, he said the couple told him days before the funeral that they didn't want to talk to him because they had other things to do. He said he was shocked they didn't want to hear what he'd learned at the autopsy.

The former detective also told Layh he had no idea a neighbor offered officers a key to the Schwarz home moments before they broke in to execute a search. Nor did he know the family would be returning home from the funeral the next day, he said.

The trial is expected to resume Thursday morning in Ector County Judge John Shrode's courtroom.

Daniel Schwarz is being tried separately at a later date.

In addition to the capital murder charge, the couple is also facing two injury to a child counts.