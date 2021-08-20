Testimony continues in murder trial

Aug. 20—Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of a Yuba City woman charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy with both sides calling witnesses.

Constance Addison is being tried for murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and misdemeanor child endangerment. On Oct. 7, 2019, she allegedly hit Alec Flores, of Yuba City, with her SUV in a drunken driving incident while Addison's children were in the car with her. Flores was walking on Franklin Road on his way to school.

Addison was arrested later that day near her home in Yuba City.

Thursday was the third day of testimony and included the prosecution calling Yuba City Police Department Officer David Krause who was the accident investigator. According to Addison's attorney Roberto Marquez, the Sutter County District Attorney's Office also called investigator Brandon Oakley to the stand. Oakley testified to Addison signing a drivers license application form which included an advisement that drinking and driving is dangerous and that causing someone's death while intoxicated behind the wheel could lead to being charged with murder.

Marquez called retired Yuba County Sheriff's Office deputy Brian Hopper to the stand on Thursday. Marquez said Hopper testified to seeing an individual straddling the bike lane and roadway on Franklin Road on Oct. 7, 2019. Hopper said that when he heard later that someone was struck by a vehicle that morning he believed it to be the individual he observed.

The trial will take a day off today and resume with testimony from both sides on Monday. The trial is being held at Butte County Superior Court after the defense's motion to change the venue was granted by Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis. The district attorney's office opposed the motion.

Testimony is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. on Monday. Addison has been out of custody since posting bail the day after her arrest.