Testimony continues with state fire investigator in second day of Exford murder, arson trial

Mar. 10—LOWVILLE — The state Homeland Security and Emergency Services fire investigator's responses to questioning during the second day of testimony in Shawn L. Exford's arson and murder trial took jurors through the process of figuring out where and how the fire that killed two women at 7525 S. State St. on Nov. 30, 2019, began.

Investigator Edward J. Stevens took jurors, step-by-step, through the process of "follow(ing) the path of least damage to most damage" to establish the "chain of events that come together to create a fire," using more than 110 photos that had been admitted as evidence.

Three floor plans for the two-story building which held four apartments were also part of the evidence referenced by Mr. Stevens as lead prosecutor on the case, Lewis County Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt, questioned him.

At the time Mr. Stevens' testimony was stopped for the day, he had started to indicate that the point of origin for the fire was in the hallway near the stairway to the upper apartment inhabited by Catherine A. Crego, who perished in the fire, and the lower front apartment, which was the second-most damaged by the blaze.

The area reached "ignition temperature," meaning that everything that could burn did, according to Mr. Stevens.

An "object missing some kind of liquid" — that was the type of floor stripper used to remove carpet glue — was found in a closet under the stairs, but Mr. Stevens said the type of damage in the closet indicated that was not the point of origin, especially compared to the damage in the hallway near the stairs.

A K-9 unit identified and lab tests confirmed a liquid that spilled on the floor in the area was combustible.

Potential sources of the fire that were eliminated through the testimony included electrical, propane, food on the stove in Ms. Crego's apartment and an intact can of combustible material in the lower front apartment.

Ms. Crego's was the most damaged apartment, according to the investigator, because of the fire and heat that traveled up the inside of the stairs toward the hallway.

She could be seen from the porch roof just inside the window from which Brian S. Mushtare had exited. He was rescued from the porch by firefighters.

An image of the second victim, Saratina R. Kilbourne of 7539 S. State St., was also shown in the wreckage of the upstairs front apartment.

Prior to Mr. Stevens' testimony, Lowville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joseph A. Austin — who is also a trained fire investigator — said that a team of Lowville firefighters were just finishing a call on Church Street when the call came through about the fire at 7525 S. State St., so it only took about two minutes for them to arrive at the scene.

Mr. Austin explained, in answer to Mr. Petzoldt's questioning, that firefighters had to use a defensive approach to fighting the fire, which means to fight from the outside of a structure to control the blaze, rather than an offensive approach involving an "aggressive interior attack if the situation allows."

"Due to the intensity of the fire at that time, there was no way we could get firefighters safely ... on the inside," Mr. Austin said.

As a result, he said firefighters worked to "push the fire from outside."

On his cross examination, Exford's attorney, John W. Hallett, established through his questions that the fire was contained by "around two, three o'clock in the morning."

Mr. Hallett asked if it was standard practice to turn a fire investigation over to law enforcement and why the Lowville or county law enforcement agencies would call state authorities to investigate.

"It's a resource thing. I am an investigator, but not with much experience," Mr. Austin said.

Mr. Hallett will cross examine Mr. Stevens about his investigation after Mr. Petzoldt completes his questioning today.

While everyone in the courtroom, including the defendant, was still standing after the jury was dismissed for a break at 10:23 a.m., Exford told Judge Daniel R. King that he wanted to speak to the "ADAs," gesturing to Mr. Petzoldt and Assistant District Attorney Mark R. Lemieux, moving slightly as if to head toward the prosector's bench for the conversation.

Judge King told Exford he could speak to them with Mr. Hallett, to which Exford replied, "Well, I'm going to fire him."

The judge swiftly cut Exford off and told him not to say more before asking the two prosecutors, Mr. Hallett and Exford to speak about the situation in his chambers.

Upon their return to the courtroom after the half hour conference, nothing was put on the official record about the incident and no further mention was made about Mr. Hallett being replaced.

The attorney continued to act on Exford's behalf.

Exford was indicted on March 5, 2020, on 13 charges — four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.