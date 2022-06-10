Testimony continues in trial of Winter Park woman accused of stabbing husband to death

Testimony is expected to continue Friday in the trial of a Winter Park woman accused of stabbing her husband to death three years ago.

Danielle Redlick is charged with the murder of her husband Michael Redlick in their Winter Park home in 2019.

On Thursday, jurors heard testimony from some of the first Winter Park police officers to respond to the Redlick home the day Michael Redlick was killed.

Officers described how when they first arrived, Redlick appeared to be distraught but later was “nonchalant” as investigators searched the home.

According to the police, Redlick called 911 and told the dispatcher that there had been a “tragedy at her home.”

Investigators said Redlick told the 911 operator that she and her husband got into a fight the night before and that her husband tried to choke and suffocate her.

Redlick then told police she grabbed a knife, which her husband then snatched from her before he stabbed himself.

Police said an autopsy revealed several cuts — some consistent with defensive wounds — and that the stab wound on Michael’s shoulder was not self-inflicted.

Following opening statements, the court called for a recess, followed by more testimony from a Winter Park Police Department crime scene technician about some of the blood evidence documented in the home.

Redlick’s defense team says she’s a victim of domestic violence. They admit she stabbed her husband, but have tried to argue it was in self-defense.

