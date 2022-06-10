Testimony continues in trial of Winter Park woman accused of stabbing husband to death

Testimony continued Friday in the trial of the Orange County woman accused of murdering her husband.

Police say now 48-year-old Danielle Redlick stabbed her husband Michael to death in their Winter Park home in 2019.

Throughout the first 5 days of the trial, both the state and defense have agreed on one thing: the Redlicks had a deeply troubled marriage.

Former neighbor of the Redlicks testified that the night Michael died, she remembers Danielle seemed irritated, upset and like something was on her mind. She said Danielle told her, "it had been a strange evening." — Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) June 10, 2022

On Friday, a lead detective on the case took the stand for the second day in a row, reading aloud an email Danielle sent to Michael in 2018 about the problems they were having.

“I’m writing this to free myself from the bondage I’ve lived in for almost a decade,” Detective Pamela Woehr read aloud in court.

Detective Woehr said she found the email in Michael Redlick’s office at the University of Central Florida days after he was killed.

The e-mail detailed the deep trouble their marriage was in back in May of 2018, about eight months before Michael’s death.

Detective Woehr continued to read, “I have suffered, even bled to death, I’d say.”

The state emphasized how the words “bled to death” were underlined on the document.

Prosecutors say the email was sent at a time when the state has said Danielle decided the marriage was over.

She’d filed for divorce, and Michael had already moved out of the Winter Park home they shared with two children.

The state says Danielle waited 11 hours to call 911 after Michael was stabbed and spent some of that time on a dating website. The owner of that website testified in court Friday.

An expert in blood stain analysis also took the stand Friday. He went through pictures of the bloody crime scene with prosecutors for much of his testimony.

He offered insight on the blood and how it was diluted, possibly after an attempt to clean up. The state maintains Redlick made an effort to do just that but failed.

