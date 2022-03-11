Testimony in Exford arson, murder trial rules out natural cause for fire; survivor recounts his experience

Mar. 11—LOWVILLE — Blankets emphasized during the first day of testimony in the arson and murder trial of Shawn L. Exford — one hung over a door and another on a wall on the entrance hallway at 7525 S. State St. — were pinpointed as the "combustible material" used to start the 2019 blaze that killed two women.

State Fire Investigator Edward J. Stevens, in his second day of testimony on Wednesday morning, said that all of the "data points," used in his analysis indicated that the "two blanket materials" were the "combustible materials" combined with "some kind of open flame and some sort of human engagement" to start the fire.

He said the evidence at the scene left by the fire made it possible to be "able to rule out natural causes."

Two video clips were among the new evidence introduced by Assistant District Attorney Caleb J. Petzoldt for Mr. Stevens to analyze. The first was from a security camera situated diagonally across the street from the apartment house and the second was taken by someone passing by after the fire was already in full flame.

Mr. Stevens narrated the security footage, pointing out the moment he believes "human engagement" connected the blankets with a flame, causing a visible light to appear in the dark front hallway before that light grew and eventually became flames that moved "up and out," following the path of least resistance.

The clip showed a man leaving the building shortly after the light appeared, just as a man walking a dog was passing by the structure.

The man walking the dog, Tedford J. Bach, later testified that the man "mentioned how he was impressed I was walking my dog without a leash and how well-behaved he (the dog) was" before "calmly" turning to continue walking south down the street, crossing toward Mr. Sub, 7506 S. State St., where he "broke into a jog."

Mr. Bach did not recognize the man and could not identify him. He said because his own hood was up due to the cold, he also did not notice the building the man exited.

During Mr. Petzoldt's questioning, Mr. Stevens rejected the possibility that a cigarette flicked against combustible material would cause it to ignite.

In his cross examination, Exford's lawyer John W. Hallett asked questions about various potential code violations in the building.

"I don't think code violations would have had any bearing on investigating the path of the fire," Mr. Stevens told Mr. Hallett after answering the code-related questions.

Mr. Hallett also raised questions about the material that fell from the ceiling and roof playing a role in the spread of the fire and whether an "ignitable liquid" could have caused the flash of flames seen in the video clip.

"We do not have an extraordinarily fast fire here. With an ignitable liquid, the building would have been on the ground," Mr. Stevens said, adding that it was a speculation to say it would have been "on the ground."

Tenant Brian S. Mushtare in the lower rear apartment, which was the least damaged, testified that he had known Catherine A. Crego for about 50 years and said they were "very good friends" during questioning by Assistant District Attorney Mark R. Lemieux.

Like the hundreds of times he estimated he had been to her apartment before, Mr. Mushtare said on the night of the fire they talked, watched music videos and had some drinks — beer for her, mixed vodka drinks for him.

Exford and Ms. Crego's granddaughter, Tristain McGrath, were at Ms. Crego's apartment when Mr. Mushtare said he arrived. Saratina R. Kilbourne, who was also killed in the fire, came to the apartment sometime after Ms. McGrath and Exford left for a few hours.

Mr. Mushtare said Exford returned for some time then said he was leaving to get some videos from his apartment to bring back and watch down in Mr. Mushtare's apartment.

There had been no conflict or altercation between Exford and anyone at the apartment before he left, Mr. Mushtare testified.

He said he was cooking after Exford left when Ms. Crego asked him if he was burning dinner. He looked up and saw smoke.

"I said, 'Cathy, I think your house is on fire,'" Mr. Mushtare said.

He recounted that he opened the hall door to escape but found "fire all over," so he dropped to the floor. Ms. Crego did the same.

Mr. Mushtare said they headed to the bedroom where Ms. Kilbourne was sleeping to tell her about the fire but he wasn't sure if she followed them.

After breaking the window and getting out onto the porch, he said he "turned to get Cathy" but there was 2 feet from the window to the floor and as he tried to help her, a "big gust of black smoke" hit him and he dropped her.

Once he was on the ground with the help of firefighters, Mr. Mushtare said Exford came running up to him, dropped the videos in his hand and hugged him.

Mr. Hallett used his cross examination to establish through Mr. Mushtare's answers that "shooting up" drugs and making methamphetamine, "shake-and-bake style," was common in the bottom front apartment. Mr. Mushtare said the building was known as a "drug den" but he only drinks alcohol.

Mr. Hallett also questioned whether or not Mr. Mushtare had turned off the stove before leaving the kitchen to find the source of the smoke, but Mr. Mushtare said he "didn't touch the stove again" and that he had it set to low.

The fire investigator had reported that while the knobs of the stove had melted off, the 'D' shape pegs that hold the knobs in place were all determined to be in the "off" position.

Because of three strokes he has had since the fire, Mr. Mushtare said at the beginning of his testimony that he has some short- and long-term memory problems.

State Police Senior Investigator Joseph P. Simpson, who specializes in chemically contaminated crime scenes, said he was brought to investigate the fire because of the suspicion that meth may have been manufactured on the premises, but his investigation found only one potential ingredient for the drug and no indication that the fire was related to making meth.

State Police Investigator Shawn M. Finkle and Steven Ahrendt of New Jersey, the owner of the building at the time of the fire, each testified briefly.

Exford was indicted on March 5, 2020, on 13 charges — four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, second-degree arson and six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.