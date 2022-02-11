Prosecutors rest their case in Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson’s federal trial as focus turns to defense

After three days of testimony from 14 witnesses, federal prosecutors rested their case Friday in the tax trial of Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.

All eyes now turn to the defense, which Thompson’s attorney, Chris Gair, has said will include testimony from Thompson’s pastor, a longtime friend, and his secretary who is expected to tell the jury about the alderman’s disorganized style.

Thompson told the court Friday he would not testify in his own defense.

“I will not testify, your honor,” Thompson told U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama.

Closing arguments and jury deliberations in the case are likely on Monday.

Thompson, 52, the grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors, is charged with falsely claiming mortgage interest deductions on his tax returns and repeatedly lying about the lines of credit he received from Washington Federal, including during the call with Planet Home Lending.

The final witness for the prosecution on Thursday, IRS Agent Haydee Gonzalez, testified that Thompson should not have claimed tens of thousands of dollars in mortgage-interest deductions in his tax returns because he’d never made payments on $219,000 in debt he had at Washington Federal Bank for Savings, which was shut down by federal regulators in December 2017.

Gonzalez said Thompson’s loans were actually not mortgages but unsecured lines of credit that don’t qualify for deductions. She testified that the total tax loss for the IRS due to the fraudulent returns was $15,589.

On cross-examination, however, she acknowledged that figure was less than 2% of the total income taxes Thompson actually paid during the same time period.

Prosecutors also played a recorded call Thompson made to a new debt servicer that took over his loans after Washington Federal was shuttered. On the call to Planet Home Lending, the alderman said he’d only borrowed about $100,000 from Washington Federal and was “perplexed” about the amount they now claimed he owed.

“I signed a promissory note ... for $100,000 in 2011,” Thompson said on the February 2018 recorded call, which was played for jurors Thursday in Thompson’s federal tax trial. “I have no idea where the 269 number comes from. ‘Cause this doesn’t match with anything that I have.”

The indictment alleged that was a lie.

Elected as 11th Ward alderman in 2015, Thompson is the first member of his family’s political dynasty to by charged with a federal crime. He’s also the first sitting alderman to face a federal jury since the Operation Silver Shovel probe more than two decades ago.

Gair told the jury in opening statements Tuesday that Thompson lived a “frazzled” life and hardly paid attention to what was in the returns. Any false information, Gair said, was provided by Washington Federal, not Thompson.

But records presented to the jury by prosecutors on Wednesday appeared to show that Thompson was keenly aware of his mortgage interest deductions, not only from his loans at Washington Federal but also his traditional mortgages on his Bridgeport bungalow and a nearby rental property.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com