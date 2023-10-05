Testimony given in court on death of mother, grandfather in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGEE) – Testimonies were given Wednesday in the preliminary hearing in court for 25-year-old Rahmad Parke, who stands accused of allegedly killing his mother and grandfather at a Fresno home in January 2022.

Parke was arrested on January 15, 2022, in the Sherman Oaks Area of Los Angeles County, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Parke is facing charges for the deaths of his mother, 58-year-old Melba Abdelaaziz, and his grandfather, 90-year-old Mel Abdelaziz.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Sasso testified at the preliminary hearing as he was one of the deputies on the scene.

Rahmad Parke in court

After talking to a neighbor and asking for information, Sasso proceeded to enter the suspect’s property with his trainee.

Sasso said when they entered the place and worked through the kitchen and living room they noticed there was blood on the floors and ceilings.

“There was a lot of blood, there was, in particular, a spot that I noticed it like almost a pool of blood. It looked like a drag mark where blood had been smeared across the floorway into a deeper part of the apartment…” said Sasso.

Sasso said he found the female in the bathroom rolled up in the bathtub, wearing a bra and underwear, covered in blood. She appeared rigid, pale, and not moving. Deputies secured the scene right after.

The crime scene specialist who was tasked at the scene mentioned the multiple lacerations Melba had on her body. Melba had lacerations across her nose, and bruising around her eyes, neck and shoulders.

Parke pleaded not guilty during an arrangement trial at the Fresno County Superior Court in February 2022.

